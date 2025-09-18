Balance Sheet Breakdown: Trinity Industries, Inc (TRN)’s Debt-to-Equity and Long-Term Debt/Eq Ratios

Investors on the quest for market-beating returns often employ the strategy of stock picking. Making informed choices in stocks can greatly amplify your wealth.

After finishing at $27.85 in the prior trading day, Trinity Industries, Inc (NYSE: TRN) closed at $27.74, down -0.39%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.39 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.62 million shares were traded. TRN stock price reached its highest trading level at $28.71 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $27.6.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of TRN by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.36 and its Current Ratio is at 2.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 5.80 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 5.80.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Goldman on November 18, 2024, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $39.

On October 21, 2024, Susquehanna Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Positive and also upped its target price recommendation from $34 to $35.

TD Cowen reiterated its Buy rating for the stock on May 02, 2024, while the target price for the stock was revised from $30 to $33.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 03 ’25 when Mitchell Gregory B sold 9,286 shares for $31.02 per share. The transaction valued at 288,052 led to the insider holds 111,879 shares of the business.

GREGORY B MITCHELL bought 9,286 shares of TRN for $288,057 on Mar 03 ’25. On Nov 15 ’24, another insider, Mitchell Gregory B, who serves as the EVP Leasing and Services of the company, sold 20,510 shares for $37.15 each. As a result, the insider received 761,946 and left with 121,165 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, TRN now has a Market Capitalization of 2242428416 and an Enterprise Value of 8206728192. As of this moment, Trinity’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 24.14, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 14.60. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.89 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.22. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.257 whereas that against EBITDA is 12.176.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for TRN is 1.53, which has changed by -0.18722534 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.15519178 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, TRN has reached a high of $39.83, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $22.38. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.26%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -7.05%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 723.82K shares per day over the past 3-months and 475420 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 80.90M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 79.75M. Insiders hold about 1.35% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 87.07% stake in the company. Shares short for TRN as of 1756425600 were 2891141 with a Short Ratio of 3.99, compared to 1753920000 on 2301792. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2891141 and a Short% of Float of 5.12.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, TRN’s forward annual dividend rate was 1.18, compared to 1.18 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.042369835The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.54. The current Payout Ratio is 69.36% for TRN, which recently paid a dividend on 2025-07-15 with an ex-dividend date of 2025-10-15. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 2018-11-01 when the company split stock in a 1389:1000 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The stock of Trinity Industries, Inc (TRN) is currently in the spotlight, with 2.0 analysts actively rating and assessing its market standing.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.54, with high estimates of $0.57 and low estimates of $0.51.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.4 and $1.4 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.4. EPS for the following year is $1.73, with 2.0 analysts recommending between $1.9 and $1.55.

Revenue Estimates

2 analysts predict $532.66M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $556.32M to a low estimate of $509M. As of the current estimate, Trinity Industries, Inc’s year-ago sales were $798.8MFor the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $567.67M. There is a high estimate of $587.34M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $548M.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TRN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.24B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.15B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.19B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.08BBased on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.44B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.53B and the low estimate is $2.36B.