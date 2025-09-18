Balance Sheet Breakdown: Vertical Aerospace Ltd (EVTL)’s Debt-to-Equity and Long-Term Debt/Eq Ratios

In the quest to outshine the broader market, stock pickers diligently seek out stocks with the potential for superior performance. Making the right choices can significantly elevate your wealth.

After finishing at $4.86 in the prior trading day, Vertical Aerospace Ltd (NYSE: EVTL) closed at $4.75, down -2.26%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.26 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.49 million shares were traded. EVTL stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.9575 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.65.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of EVTL by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.32 and its Current Ratio is at 0.32.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Cantor Fitzgerald on August 22, 2025, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $8.

On July 17, 2025, Needham started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $9.

On March 27, 2025, D. Boral Capital started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $15.D. Boral Capital initiated its Buy rating on March 27, 2025, with a $15 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 23 ’25 when Stephen James Fitzpatrick bought 2,000,000 shares for $6.80 per share.

Stephen James Fitzpatrick bought 2,000,000 shares of EVTL for $10,360,000 on Jun 26 ’25. On Jun 02 ’25, another insider, Stephen James Fitzpatrick, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, bought 1,000,000 shares for $5.32 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, EVTL now has a Market Capitalization of 468006656 and an Enterprise Value of 342425184.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for EVTL is 1.25, which has changed by -0.34392267 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.15519178 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, EVTL has reached a high of $15.99, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.76. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -12.34%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -16.40%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.63M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1307820 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 98.53M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 85.23M. Insiders hold about 13.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 8.28% stake in the company. Shares short for EVTL as of 1756425600 were 2571851 with a Short Ratio of 1.58, compared to 1753920000 on 1911961. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2571851 and a Short% of Float of 8.2100004.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 4.0 different market analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.3, with high estimates of -$0.09 and low estimates of -$0.43.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.81 and $1.53 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.57. EPS for the following year is -$1.07, with 4.0 analysts recommending between -$0.66 and -$1.46.