Balance Sheet Dive: Canopy Growth Corporation (CGC)’s Debt-to-Equity and Long-Term Debt/Eq Ratios

The pursuit of outperformance leads many investors to carefully choose individual stocks. Picking the right ones can be a game-changer for growing your wealth.

After finishing at $1.45 in the prior trading day, Canopy Growth Corporation (NASDAQ: CGC) closed at $1.36, down -6.21%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$6.21 from its previous closing price. On the day, 17.15 million shares were traded. CGC stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.4799 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.35.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of CGC by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.12 and its Current Ratio is at 3.07. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.67 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.63.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 22 ’25 when Stewart Thomas Carlton sold 5,768 shares for $1.74 per share. The transaction valued at 10,036 led to the insider holds 68,203 shares of the business.

Gedeon Christelle sold 16,929 shares of CGC for $29,456 on Aug 22 ’25. The insider now owns 368,488 shares after completing the transaction at $1.74 per share. On Aug 18 ’25, another insider, Gedeon Christelle, who serves as the insider of the company, sold 4,528 shares for $1.86 each. As a result, the insider received 8,422 and left with 385,417 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CGC now has a Market Capitalization of 465288032 and an Enterprise Value of 511326208. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.15 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.78. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.86 whereas that against EBITDA is -26.654.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for CGC is 0.73, which has changed by -0.7112527 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.15519178 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, CGC has reached a high of $5.80, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.77. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 5.30%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -18.16%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 17.47M shares per day over the past 3-months and 16279980 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 311.99M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 309.43M. Insiders hold about 0.82% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 5.94% stake in the company. Shares short for CGC as of 1756425600 were 21101382 with a Short Ratio of 1.21, compared to 1753920000 on 27961560. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 21101382 and a Short% of Float of 6.760000400000001.

Earnings Estimates

The stock of Canopy Growth Corporation (CGC) is currently drawing attention from 1.0 analysts actively involved in the ongoing evaluation and rating process.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.09, with high estimates of -$0.09 and low estimates of -$0.09.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.29 and -$0.29 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.29. EPS for the following year is $0.17, with 1.0 analysts recommending between $0.17 and $0.17.

Revenue Estimates

5 analysts predict $71.82M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $75.7M to a low estimate of $68M. As of the current estimate, Canopy Growth Corporation’s year-ago sales were $62.99MFor the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $79.21M. There is a high estimate of $81.16M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $76.7M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CGC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $312.96M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $294M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $301.5M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $269MBased on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $318.2M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $343.91M and the low estimate is $305.9M.