Balance Sheet Dive: Dakota Gold Corp (DC)’s Debt-to-Equity and Long-Term Debt/Eq Ratios

The pursuit of market outperformance leads investors to the practice of hand-picking stocks. Skillful choices can be a catalyst for significant wealth enhancement.

After finishing at $4.48 in the prior trading day, Dakota Gold Corp (AMEX: DC) closed at $4.49, up 0.22%. In other words, the price has increased by $0.22 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.28 million shares were traded. DC stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.7 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.4503.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of DC by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 14.77 and its Current Ratio is at 14.77. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, BMO Capital Markets on September 06, 2024, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $6.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 28 ’25 when ABERLE GERALD MICHAEL bought 300,000 shares for $4.18 per share.

QUARTERMAIN ROBERT bought 20,000 shares of DC for $44,225 on Nov 20 ’24. The President and CEO now owns 7,597,877 shares after completing the transaction at $2.21 per share. On Nov 21 ’24, another insider, QUARTERMAIN ROBERT, who serves as the President and CEO of the company, bought 20,000 shares for $2.21 each. As a result, the insider paid 44,155 and bolstered with 7,617,877 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, DC now has a Market Capitalization of 504423936 and an Enterprise Value of 462727488.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for DC is 1.14, which has changed by 0.9353448 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.15519178 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, DC has reached a high of $5.15, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.05. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 8.08%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 41.22%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 846.95K shares per day over the past 3-months and 1456470 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 112.26M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 75.89M. Insiders hold about 32.45% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 35.95% stake in the company. Shares short for DC as of 1756425600 were 2151994 with a Short Ratio of 2.54, compared to 1753920000 on 2134681. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2151994 and a Short% of Float of 2.19.

Earnings Estimates

The current rating of Dakota Gold Corp (DC) is the result of assessments by 1.0 analysts actively engaged in evaluating its market dynamics.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.02, with high estimates of -$0.02 and low estimates of -$0.02.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.1 and -$0.1 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.1. EPS for the following year is -$0.05, with 1.0 analysts recommending between -$0.05 and -$0.05.