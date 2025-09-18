Balance Sheet Dive: Guidewire Software Inc (GWRE)’s Debt-to-Equity and Long-Term Debt/Eq Ratios

Those determined to outshine the market strategically focus on the selection of individual stocks. Well-chosen stocks have the potential to substantially boost your wealth.

After finishing at $246.4 in the prior trading day, Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE: GWRE) closed at $246.94, up 0.22%. In other words, the price has increased by $0.22 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.68 million shares were traded. GWRE stock price reached its highest trading level at $250.4 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $244.3025.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of GWRE by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 18.14 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 74.44. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.72 and its Current Ratio is at 2.72. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.49 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.48.

On January 23, 2025, Goldman started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $210.

On February 01, 2024, Raymond James started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $125.Raymond James initiated its Outperform rating on February 01, 2024, with a $125 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 16 ’25 when King James Winston sold 7,149 shares for $242.87 per share. The transaction valued at 1,736,256 led to the insider holds 45,777 shares of the business.

Peterson David Franklin sold 1,811 shares of GWRE for $439,833 on Sep 16 ’25. The Chief Accounting Officer now owns 14,164 shares after completing the transaction at $242.87 per share. On Sep 16 ’25, another insider, Mullen John P, who serves as the President of the company, sold 15,869 shares for $242.87 each. As a result, the insider received 3,854,055 and left with 158,958 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, GWRE now has a Market Capitalization of 20873979904 and an Enterprise Value of 20413675520. As of this moment, Guidewire’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 309.18, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 63.72. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 12.78. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 17.36 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 14.32. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 16.977 whereas that against EBITDA is 393.889.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for GWRE is 1.22, which has changed by 0.4139135 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.15519178 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, GWRE has reached a high of $272.60, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $165.08. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 9.64%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 18.84%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 770.24K shares per day over the past 3-months and 1146050 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 84.53M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 83.91M. Insiders hold about 0.73% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 100.16% stake in the company. Shares short for GWRE as of 1756425600 were 1946451 with a Short Ratio of 2.53, compared to 1753920000 on 1774981. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1946451 and a Short% of Float of 2.32.

Earnings Estimates

Investors are keenly observing as 14.0 analysts analyze and rate the current performance of Guidewire Software Inc (GWRE) in the stock market.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.75, with high estimates of $0.81 and low estimates of $0.66.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.24 and $2.72 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.98. EPS for the following year is $3.84, with 13.0 analysts recommending between $4.68 and $3.36.

Revenue Estimates

14 analysts predict $316.62M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $321M to a low estimate of $305.97M. As of the current estimate, Guidewire Software Inc’s year-ago sales were $262.9MFor the next quarter, 14 analysts are estimating revenue of $336.44M. There is a high estimate of $342.73M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $332M.

A total of 15 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GWRE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.41B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.36B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.4B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.2BBased on 13 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.61B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.67B and the low estimate is $1.56B.