Balance Sheet Dive: Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (TNDM)’s Debt-to-Equity and Long-Term Debt/Eq Ratios

After finishing at $12.43 in the prior trading day, Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (NASDAQ: TNDM) closed at $12.18, down -2.01%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.01 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2.39 million shares were traded. TNDM stock price reached its highest trading level at $12.64 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $12.01.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of TNDM by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.88 and its Current Ratio is at 2.44. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 3.37 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 3.22.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Oppenheimer on September 08, 2025, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $22.

On August 12, 2025, Citigroup Upgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Sell but kept the price unchanged to $10.35.

Piper Sandler Downgraded its Overweight to Neutral on August 07, 2025, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $14.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 11 ’25 when Sheridan John F bought 10,000 shares for $10.23 per share. The transaction valued at 102,318 led to the insider holds 106,327 shares of the business.

Vosseller Leigh bought 13,720 shares of TNDM for $149,404 on Aug 08 ’25. The EVP & CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER now owns 25,580 shares after completing the transaction at $10.89 per share. On Mar 07 ’25, another insider, Kyrillos Jean-Claude, who serves as the EVP & Chief Operating Officer of the company, bought 10,538 shares for $18.12 each. As a result, the insider paid 190,966 and bolstered with 10,538 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, TNDM now has a Market Capitalization of 822996160 and an Enterprise Value of 961543168. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.82 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 6.17. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.96 whereas that against EBITDA is -12.67.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for TNDM is 1.50, which has changed by -0.7259842 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.15519178 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, TNDM has reached a high of $47.60, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $9.98. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -9.13%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -46.06%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 2.07M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1719510 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 67.53M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 66.88M. Insiders hold about 1.02% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 120.80% stake in the company. Shares short for TNDM as of 1756425600 were 6652820 with a Short Ratio of 3.22, compared to 1753920000 on 8746041. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6652820 and a Short% of Float of 13.639999999999999.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 20.0 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.09, with high estimates of $0.05 and low estimates of -$0.23.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.33 and -$3.13 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.18. EPS for the following year is -$0.91, with 22.0 analysts recommending between -$0.29 and -$1.97.

Revenue Estimates

19 analysts predict $235.73M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $240.04M to a low estimate of $233.21M. As of the current estimate, Tandem Diabetes Care Inc’s year-ago sales were $243.97MFor the next quarter, 19 analysts are estimating revenue of $286.54M. There is a high estimate of $292.16M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $266.57M.

A total of 22 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TNDM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.08B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $978.37M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $940.2MBased on 22 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.1B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.15B and the low estimate is $1.07B.