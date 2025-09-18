Balance Sheet Dive: Teck Resources Ltd (TECK)’s Debt-to-Equity and Long-Term Debt/Eq Ratios

Seeking to outpace the market, investors engage in the art of selecting individual stocks. The right picks can play a pivotal role in boosting your wealth.

After finishing at $40.19 in the prior trading day, Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE: TECK) closed at $39.66, down -1.32%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.32 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4.61 million shares were traded. TECK stock price reached its highest trading level at $40.605 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $39.22.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of TECK by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.46 and its Current Ratio is at 3.47. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.39 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.36.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, TECK now has a Market Capitalization of 19421771776 and an Enterprise Value of 25011773440. As of this moment, Teck’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 147.76, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 22.30. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.71 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.11. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.512 whereas that against EBITDA is 7.816.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for TECK is 0.90, which has changed by -0.1901164 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.15519178 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, TECK has reached a high of $54.13, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $28.32. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 12.81%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.17%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 5.35M shares per day over the past 3-months and 11329560 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 490.60M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 469.20M. Insiders hold about 4.03% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 76.52% stake in the company. Shares short for TECK as of 1756425600 were 14370699 with a Short Ratio of 2.68, compared to 1753920000 on 13731981.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, TECK’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.5, compared to 0.36 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.012440906The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.01. The current Payout Ratio is 79.39% for TECK, which recently paid a dividend on 2025-09-15 with an ex-dividend date of 2025-09-15. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 2007-05-11 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The current assessment of Teck Resources Ltd (TECK) involves the perspectives of 15.0 analysts closely monitoring its market dynamics.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.41, with high estimates of $0.83 and low estimates of -$0.37.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.89 and $0.83 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.99. EPS for the following year is $2.4, with 21.0 analysts recommending between $3.62 and $1.52.

Revenue Estimates

9 analysts predict $2.91B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $3.22B to a low estimate of $2.63B. As of the current estimate, Teck Resources Ltd’s year-ago sales were $2.86BFor the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.72B. There is a high estimate of $3.02B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.37B.

A total of 19 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TECK’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $10.68B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $9.31B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $10.02B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $13.51BBased on 19 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $11.26B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $12.27B and the low estimate is $10.49B.