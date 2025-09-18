Balance Sheet Dive: Teck Resources Ltd (TECK)’s Debt-to-Equity and Long-Term Debt/Eq Ratios

Kevin Freeman

Business

Seeking to outpace the market, investors engage in the art of selecting individual stocks. The right picks can play a pivotal role in boosting your wealth.

After finishing at $40.19 in the prior trading day, Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE: TECK) closed at $39.66, down -1.32%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.32 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4.61 million shares were traded. TECK stock price reached its highest trading level at $40.605 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $39.22.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of TECK by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.46 and its Current Ratio is at 3.47. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.39 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.36.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, TECK now has a Market Capitalization of 19421771776 and an Enterprise Value of 25011773440. As of this moment, Teck’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 147.76, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 22.30. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.71 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.11. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.512 whereas that against EBITDA is 7.816.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for TECK is 0.90, which has changed by -0.1901164 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.15519178 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, TECK has reached a high of $54.13, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $28.32. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 12.81%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.17%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 5.35M shares per day over the past 3-months and 11329560 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 490.60M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 469.20M. Insiders hold about 4.03% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 76.52% stake in the company. Shares short for TECK as of 1756425600 were 14370699 with a Short Ratio of 2.68, compared to 1753920000 on 13731981.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, TECK’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.5, compared to 0.36 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.012440906The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.01. The current Payout Ratio is 79.39% for TECK, which recently paid a dividend on 2025-09-15 with an ex-dividend date of 2025-09-15. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 2007-05-11 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The current assessment of Teck Resources Ltd (TECK) involves the perspectives of 15.0 analysts closely monitoring its market dynamics.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.41, with high estimates of $0.83 and low estimates of -$0.37.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.89 and $0.83 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.99. EPS for the following year is $2.4, with 21.0 analysts recommending between $3.62 and $1.52.

Revenue Estimates

9 analysts predict $2.91B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $3.22B to a low estimate of $2.63B. As of the current estimate, Teck Resources Ltd’s year-ago sales were $2.86BFor the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.72B. There is a high estimate of $3.02B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.37B.

A total of 19 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TECK’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $10.68B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $9.31B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $10.02B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $13.51BBased on 19 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $11.26B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $12.27B and the low estimate is $10.49B.

DwinneX
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.