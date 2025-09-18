Balance Sheet Insights: GE Vernova Inc (GEV)’s Debt-to-Equity and Long-Term Debt/Eq Ratios

In the pursuit of market outperformance, investors navigate the landscape of stock selection. The right picks can play a pivotal role in enhancing your wealth.

In the latest session, GE Vernova Inc (NYSE: GEV) closed at $614.79 down -0.50% from its previous closing price of $617.91. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.50 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2.05 million shares were traded. GEV stock price reached its highest trading level at $619.1138 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $601.12.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of GE Vernova Inc’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 21.21 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 61.80. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.74 and its Current Ratio is at 1.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 26 ’25 when Parks Kenneth Scott sold 3,300 shares for $620.00 per share. The transaction valued at 2,046,000 led to the insider holds 7,590 shares of the business.

Kenneth Parks bought 3,300 shares of GEV for $2,046,000 on Aug 26 ’25. On Jun 23 ’25, another insider, Jessica Uhl, who serves as the Former Officer of the company, bought 2,310 shares for $493.93 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, GEV now has a Market Capitalization of 167360544768 and an Enterprise Value of 161997553664. As of this moment, GE’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 147.11, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 49.28. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.57 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 18.85. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 4.424 whereas that against EBITDA is 66.969.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for GEV is 1.45, which has changed by 1.514993 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.15519178 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, GEV has reached a high of $677.29, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $233.51. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.42%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 40.25%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, GEV has traded an average of 2.93M shares per day and 2868200 over the past ten days. A total of 272.22M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 272.07M. Insiders hold about 0.06% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 78.77% stake in the company. Shares short for GEV as of 1756425600 were 7630142 with a Short Ratio of 2.60, compared to 1753920000 on 6800992. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7630142 and a Short% of Float of 2.7999999.

Earnings Estimates

The stock of GE Vernova Inc (GEV) is currently drawing attention from 14.0 analysts actively involved in the ongoing evaluation and rating process.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $3.25, with high estimates of $3.7 and low estimates of $2.53.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $8.21 and $6.4 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $7.48. EPS for the following year is $12.51, with 20.0 analysts recommending between $14.07 and $9.84.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 20 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $9.16B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $9.3B to a low estimate of $9.05B. As of the current estimate, GE Vernova Inc’s year-ago sales were $8.91BFor the next quarter, 20 analysts are estimating revenue of $10.84B. There is a high estimate of $11.52B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $10.56B.

A total of 32 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GEV’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $37.9B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $36.77B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $37.17B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $34.94BBased on 32 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $40.7B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $43.21B and the low estimate is $38.69B.