Balance Sheet Insights: LivaNova PLC (LIVN)’s Debt-to-Equity and Long-Term Debt/Eq Ratios

In the quest to outshine the broader market, stock pickers diligently seek out stocks with the potential for superior performance. Making the right choices can significantly elevate your wealth.

In the latest session, LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ: LIVN) closed at $54.53 down -0.73% from its previous closing price of $54.93. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.73 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.55 million shares were traded. LIVN stock price reached its highest trading level at $55.73 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $54.03.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of LivaNova PLC’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 5.02 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 18.37. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.09 and its Current Ratio is at 1.29. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.43 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.35.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 25 ’25 when Bianchi Francesco sold 1,500 shares for $56.50 per share. The transaction valued at 84,750 led to the insider holds 9,028 shares of the business.

Bianchi Francesco bought 1,500 shares of LIVN for $84,750 on Aug 25 ’25. On Dec 11 ’24, another insider, Bianchi Francesco, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 1,250 shares for $50.99 each. As a result, the insider received 63,738 and left with 7,522 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, LIVN now has a Market Capitalization of 2977396480 and an Enterprise Value of 2866537472. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.27 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.65. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.189 whereas that against EBITDA is 11.628.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for LIVN is 0.97, which has changed by 0.064415336 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.15519178 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, LIVN has reached a high of $58.91, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $32.48. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 8.72%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 19.53%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, LIVN has traded an average of 647.23K shares per day and 539600 over the past ten days. A total of 54.59M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 54.40M. Insiders hold about 0.36% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 103.12% stake in the company. Shares short for LIVN as of 1756425600 were 1984465 with a Short Ratio of 3.07, compared to 1753920000 on 2276321. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1984465 and a Short% of Float of 4.22.

Earnings Estimates

The current rating of LivaNova PLC (LIVN) is the result of assessments by 9.0 analysts actively engaged in evaluating its market dynamics.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.9, with high estimates of $0.95 and low estimates of $0.85.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.78 and $3.74 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.76. EPS for the following year is $4.1, with 9.0 analysts recommending between $4.15 and $3.96.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 8 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $342.32M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $345.9M to a low estimate of $337.1M. As of the current estimate, LivaNova PLC’s year-ago sales were $318.1MFor the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $357.22M. There is a high estimate of $361.3M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $352M.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LIVN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.38B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.35B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.37B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.25BBased on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.45B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.47B and the low estimate is $1.43B.