Balance Sheet Insights: Paycom Software Inc (PAYC)’s Debt-to-Equity and Long-Term Debt/Eq Ratios

Beyond market trends, investors keen on maximizing returns delve into the world of stock picking. The right selections can be instrumental in catapulting your wealth.

In the latest session, Paycom Software Inc (NYSE: PAYC) closed at $214.73 up 0.66% from its previous closing price of $213.32. In other words, the price has increased by $0.66 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.69 million shares were traded. PAYC stock price reached its highest trading level at $218.79 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $213.4.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Paycom Software Inc’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 23.35 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 34.60. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.22 and its Current Ratio is at 1.22. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.05 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.03.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Cantor Fitzgerald on August 14, 2025, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $230.

On August 07, 2025, BMO Capital Markets reiterated its Market Perform rating and also lowered its target price recommendation from $244 to $258.

BMO Capital Markets reiterated its Market Perform rating for the stock on May 08, 2025, while the target price for the stock was revised from $215 to $244.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 12 ’25 when Smith Bradley Scott sold 1,500 shares for $223.27 per share. The transaction valued at 334,900 led to the insider holds 24,533 shares of the business.

Bradley Scott Smith Revocable bought 1,500 shares of PAYC for $339,555 on Sep 12 ’25. On Jun 12 ’25, another insider, Smith Bradley Scott, who serves as the Chief Information Officer of the company, sold 1,500 shares for $249.96 each. As a result, the insider received 374,938 and left with 27,233 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PAYC now has a Market Capitalization of 12079977472 and an Enterprise Value of 11628978176. As of this moment, Paycom’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 29.05, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 21.17. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.60. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 6.34 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 6.70. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 5.933 whereas that against EBITDA is 22.802.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for PAYC is 0.84, which has changed by 0.24171627 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.15519178 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, PAYC has reached a high of $267.76, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $158.03. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -5.04%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -4.50%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, PAYC has traded an average of 628.53K shares per day and 548990 over the past ten days. A total of 56.20M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 51.16M. Insiders hold about 11.61% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 88.49% stake in the company. Shares short for PAYC as of 1756425600 were 2468936 with a Short Ratio of 3.93, compared to 1753920000 on 2223176. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2468936 and a Short% of Float of 5.609999999999999.

Earnings Estimates

Investors are keenly observing as 18.0 analysts analyze and rate the current performance of Paycom Software Inc (PAYC) in the stock market.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.48, with high estimates of $2.57 and low estimates of $2.38.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $9.51 and $8.84 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $9.3. EPS for the following year is $10.16, with 19.0 analysts recommending between $10.86 and $9.61.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 17 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $492.6M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $496.4M to a low estimate of $489.17M. As of the current estimate, Paycom Software Inc’s year-ago sales were $451.93MFor the next quarter, 17 analysts are estimating revenue of $542.41M. There is a high estimate of $545.12M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $538M.

A total of 18 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PAYC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.05B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.03B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.05B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.88BBased on 18 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.23B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.27B and the low estimate is $2.19B.