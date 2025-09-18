Balance Sheet Insights: Talos Energy Inc (TALO)’s Debt-to-Equity and Long-Term Debt/Eq Ratios

Those aiming for above-average market returns often engage in the meticulous process of stock picking. Choosing the right stocks can make a substantial difference in your wealth.

In the latest session, Talos Energy Inc (NYSE: TALO) closed at $9.55 down -0.93% from its previous closing price of $9.64. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.93 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.71 million shares were traded. TALO stock price reached its highest trading level at $9.79 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $9.455.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Talos Energy Inc’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 4.28 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 2.45. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.22 and its Current Ratio is at 1.22. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.54 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.53.

On June 16, 2025, CapitalOne started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $14.

On December 05, 2024, JP Morgan started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $12.JP Morgan initiated its Neutral rating on December 05, 2024, with a $12 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 03 ’25 when Glover Paula R sold 6,159 shares for $9.69 per share. The transaction valued at 59,681 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

Glover Paula R bought 6,159 shares of TALO for $59,710 on Sep 03 ’25. On Sep 27 ’24, another insider, Control Empresarial de Capital, who serves as the Add’l Rep. Persons-see Ex.99-1 of the company, bought 100,000 shares for $10.31 each. As a result, the insider paid 1,030,980 and bolstered with 43,545,604 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, TALO now has a Market Capitalization of 1667984128 and an Enterprise Value of 2673646080. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.86 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.66. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.384 whereas that against EBITDA is 1.896.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for TALO is 0.74, which has changed by -0.17028672 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.15519178 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, TALO has reached a high of $12.71, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.23. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 7.59%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 7.16%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, TALO has traded an average of 2.64M shares per day and 1960390 over the past ten days. A total of 174.66M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 128.61M. Insiders hold about 26.36% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 75.07% stake in the company. Shares short for TALO as of 1756425600 were 10502376 with a Short Ratio of 3.97, compared to 1753920000 on 11188327. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 10502376 and a Short% of Float of 9.609999499999999.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 10.0 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.37, with high estimates of -$0.16 and low estimates of -$0.58.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.61 and -$1.88 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.1. EPS for the following year is -$1.65, with 10.0 analysts recommending between -$0.96 and -$3.01.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 9 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $422.1M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $435M to a low estimate of $410M. As of the current estimate, Talos Energy Inc’s year-ago sales were $509.29MFor the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $434.57M. There is a high estimate of $453.25M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $413.28M.

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TALO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.88B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.72B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.8B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.97BBased on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.74B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.85B and the low estimate is $1.61B.