Balance Sheet Insights: Vista Energy S.A.B. de C.V ADR (VIST)’s Debt-to-Equity and Long-Term Debt/Eq Ratios

Investors seeking to outperform the market often focus on hand-picking stocks. Selecting the right ones has proven to be a key factor in boosting wealth.

In the latest session, Vista Energy S.A.B. de C.V ADR (NYSE: VIST) closed at $36.67 up 0.05% from its previous closing price of $36.65. In other words, the price has increased by $0.05 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.93 million shares were traded. VIST stock price reached its highest trading level at $37.25 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $36.15.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Vista Energy S.A.B. de C.V ADR’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.41 and its Current Ratio is at 0.41. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.26 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.92.

On February 21, 2025, Goldman started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $65.40.

Citigroup Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on February 13, 2025, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $66.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 20 ’25 when German Losada bought 100,000 shares for $40.12 per share.

Alejandro Chernacov bought 110,000 shares of VIST for $5,665,000 on Feb 26 ’25. On Feb 03 ’25, another insider, Pablo Manuel Vera Pinto, who serves as the Officer of the company, bought 161,000 shares for $53.95 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, VIST now has a Market Capitalization of 3823082240 and an Enterprise Value of 6386733056. As of this moment, Vista’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 6.57, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 6.15. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.39. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.75 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.82. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.221 whereas that against EBITDA is 5.12.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for VIST is 1.00, which has changed by -0.23123688 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.15519178 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, VIST has reached a high of $61.67, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $31.63. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -12.08%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -23.88%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, VIST has traded an average of 1.05M shares per day and 1622630 over the past ten days. A total of 105.47M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 94.17M. Insiders hold about 1.08% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 60.56% stake in the company. Shares short for VIST as of 1756425600 were 2512792 with a Short Ratio of 2.39, compared to 1753920000 on 2523074. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2512792 and a Short% of Float of 3.1.

Earnings Estimates

The current assessment of Vista Energy S.A.B. de C.V ADR (VIST) involves the perspectives of 2.0 analysts closely monitoring its market dynamics.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $20.86, with high estimates of $22.42 and low estimates of $19.3.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $122.01 and $65.23 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $93.9. EPS for the following year is $103.86, with 8.0 analysts recommending between $144.68 and $59.23.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 3 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $635.41M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $659.99M to a low estimate of $615M. As of the current estimate, Vista Energy S.A.B. de C.V ADR’s year-ago sales were $462.38MFor the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $637.84M. There is a high estimate of $641M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $636.23M.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for VIST’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.38B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.23B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.29B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.65BBased on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.74B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.08B and the low estimate is $2.53B.