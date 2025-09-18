BioAffinity Technologies Inc’s Market Journey: Closing Weak at 0.18, Down -30.04

Beyond market trends, investors keen on maximizing returns delve into the world of stock picking. The right selections can be instrumental in catapulting your wealth.

The closing price of BioAffinity Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: BIAF) was $0.18 for the day, down -30.04% from the previous closing price of $0.26. In other words, the price has decreased by -$30.04 from its previous closing price. On the day, 16.74 million shares were traded. BIAF stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.2099 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.1726.

Ratios:

Our analysis of BIAF’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.63 and its Current Ratio is at 0.64.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BIAF now has a Market Capitalization of 5399228 and an Enterprise Value of 5013865. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.70. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.653 whereas that against EBITDA is -0.528.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for BIAF is 2.55, which has changed by -0.9089552 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.15519178 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, BIAF has reached a high of $2.26, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.16. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -35.71%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -63.24%.

Shares Statistics:

BIAF traded an average of 7.83M shares per day over the past three months and 23901140 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 28.46M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 21.45M. Insiders hold about 27.44% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 1.41% stake in the company. Shares short for BIAF as of 1756425600 were 1070905 with a Short Ratio of 0.14, compared to 1753920000 on 1134850. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1070905 and a Short% of Float of 4.099999700000001.

Earnings Estimates

The current market rating for BioAffinity Technologies Inc (BIAF) reflects the collective analysis of 1.0 analysts closely monitoring its performance.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.09, with high estimates of -$0.09 and low estimates of -$0.09.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.48 and -$0.48 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.48. EPS for the following year is -$0.27, with 1.0 analysts recommending between -$0.27 and -$0.27.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 1 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.41M to a low estimate of $1.41M. As of the current estimate, BioAffinity Technologies Inc’s year-ago sales were $2.35MFor the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.55M. There is a high estimate of $1.55M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.55M.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BIAF’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $6.09M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $6.09M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $6.09M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $9.36MBased on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $7.31M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $7.31M and the low estimate is $7.31M.