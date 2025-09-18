Closing Bell Recap: Alamos Gold Inc (AGI) Ends at $31.37, Reflecting a -0.76% Downturn

Investors on the quest for market-beating returns often employ the strategy of stock picking. Making informed choices in stocks can greatly amplify your wealth.

Alamos Gold Inc (NYSE: AGI) closed the day trading at $31.37 down -0.76% from the previous closing price of $31.61. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.76 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4.46 million shares were traded. AGI stock price reached its highest trading level at $31.9807 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $31.21.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of AGI, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 34.87 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 81.87. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.49. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.07 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.07.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, AGI now has a Market Capitalization of 13231163392 and an Enterprise Value of 13090960384. As of this moment, Alamos’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 38.13, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 16.27. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.09. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 8.75 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.51. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 8.682 whereas that against EBITDA is 16.881.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for AGI is 0.49, which has changed by 0.54532015 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.15519178 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, AGI has reached a high of $34.01, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $17.42. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 12.50%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 26.16%.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, AGI traded about 3.43M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, AGI traded about 3631890 shares per day. A total of 420.41M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 418.90M. Insiders hold about 0.36% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 63.01% stake in the company. Shares short for AGI as of 1756425600 were 5823791 with a Short Ratio of 1.70, compared to 1753920000 on 7018966.

Dividends & Splits

AGI’s forward annual dividend rate is 0.10, up from 0.1 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.0031635559The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.85.

Earnings Estimates

The market rating of Alamos Gold Inc (AGI) is currently shaped by the ongoing analysis conducted by 9.0 analysts closely monitoring its performance.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.52, with high estimates of $0.63 and low estimates of $0.41.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.56 and $1.21 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.4. EPS for the following year is $1.93, with 12.0 analysts recommending between $2.73 and $1.51.

Revenue Estimates

3 analysts predict $493.64M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $514.5M to a low estimate of $467.41M. As of the current estimate, Alamos Gold Inc’s year-ago sales were $360.9MFor the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $562.8M. There is a high estimate of $632.74M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $492.86M.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AGI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.92B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.73B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.85B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.35BBased on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.2B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.66B and the low estimate is $2B.