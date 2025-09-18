Closing Bell Recap: Alaska Air Group Inc (ALK) Ends at $58.49, Reflecting a 1.55% Upturn

Beyond market trends, investors keen on maximizing returns delve into the world of stock picking. The right selections can be instrumental in catapulting your wealth.

Alaska Air Group Inc (NYSE: ALK) closed the day trading at $58.49 up 1.55% from the previous closing price of $57.6. In other words, the price has increased by $1.55 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2.61 million shares were traded. ALK stock price reached its highest trading level at $60.03 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $57.78.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of ALK, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.49 and its Current Ratio is at 0.52. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.62 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.43.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 18 ’25 when LEVINE KYLE B sold 5,914 shares for $57.75 per share. The transaction valued at 341,534 led to the insider holds 20,917 shares of the business.

LEVINE KYLE B bought 5,914 shares of ALK for $341,533 on Aug 18 ’25. On Aug 13 ’25, another insider, TACKETT SHANE R, who serves as the EVP AND CFO of the company, sold 5,000 shares for $57.06 each. As a result, the insider received 285,315 and left with 43,335 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ALK now has a Market Capitalization of 6744508416 and an Enterprise Value of 10993508352. As of this moment, Alaska’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 23.77, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 9.33. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.07. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.50 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.71. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.818 whereas that against EBITDA is 7.473.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for ALK is 1.44, which has changed by 0.4785136 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.15519178 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, ALK has reached a high of $78.08, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $39.10. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.43%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.34%.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, ALK traded about 2.64M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, ALK traded about 3178800 shares per day. A total of 115.28M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 114.67M. Insiders hold about 0.56% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 89.54% stake in the company. Shares short for ALK as of 1756425600 were 5644215 with a Short Ratio of 2.14, compared to 1753920000 on 6098925. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5644215 and a Short% of Float of 6.69.

Dividends & Splits

Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.0The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.95. The current Payout Ratio is 0.00% for ALK, which recently paid a dividend on 2020-02-14 with an ex-dividend date of 2020-02-14. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 2014-07-10 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The market rating for Alaska Air Group Inc (ALK) is a result of the insights provided by 2.0 analysts actively involved in the assessment.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.83, with high estimates of $1.03 and low estimates of $0.63.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.66 and $2.75 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.3. EPS for the following year is $6.27, with 14.0 analysts recommending between $7.85 and $4.75.

Revenue Estimates

11 analysts predict $3.75B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $3.77B to a low estimate of $3.71B. As of the current estimate, Alaska Air Group Inc’s year-ago sales were $3.07BFor the next quarter, 11 analysts are estimating revenue of $3.69B. There is a high estimate of $3.75B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $3.65B.

A total of 13 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ALK’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $14.33B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $14.17B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $14.27B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $11.73BBased on 13 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $15.27B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $15.56B and the low estimate is $15.11B.