Closing Bell Recap: AnaptysBio Inc (ANAB) Ends at $19.81, Reflecting a 2.11% Upturn

In the quest to outshine the broader market, stock pickers diligently seek out stocks with the potential for superior performance. Making the right choices can significantly elevate your wealth.

AnaptysBio Inc (NASDAQ: ANAB) closed the day trading at $19.81 up 2.11% from the previous closing price of $19.4. In other words, the price has increased by $2.11 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.72 million shares were traded. ANAB stock price reached its highest trading level at $20.38 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $19.47.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of ANAB, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 8.22 and its Current Ratio is at 8.22.

On February 04, 2025, Wolfe Research started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $25.

H.C. Wainwright Downgraded its Buy to Neutral on December 11, 2024, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $52 to $19.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 08 ’25 when RENTON HOLLINGS sold 10,231 shares for $19.62 per share. The transaction valued at 200,714 led to the insider holds 4,965 shares of the business.

HOLLINGS C RENTON bought 10,231 shares of ANAB for $200,713 on Aug 08 ’25. On Jul 02 ’25, another insider, RENTON HOLLINGS, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 20,925 shares for $23.57 each. As a result, the insider received 493,191 and left with 4,965 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ANAB now has a Market Capitalization of 554145024 and an Enterprise Value of 635366848. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.50. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 5.159 whereas that against EBITDA is -7.426.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for ANAB is -0.26, which has changed by -0.47215563 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.15519178 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, ANAB has reached a high of $39.50, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $12.21. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -13.48%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -0.48%.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, ANAB traded about 502.15K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, ANAB traded about 636190 shares per day. A total of 27.97M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 25.59M. Insiders hold about 8.58% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 120.13% stake in the company. Shares short for ANAB as of 1756425600 were 9697124 with a Short Ratio of 19.31, compared to 1753920000 on 9562636. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 9697124 and a Short% of Float of 65.199995.

Earnings Estimates

The stock of AnaptysBio Inc (ANAB) is currently being evaluated by 8.0 analysts who are actively contributing to its market rating.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.76, with high estimates of $1.18 and low estimates of -$1.91.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$2.03 and -$6.23 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$4.8. EPS for the following year is -$5.29, with 8.0 analysts recommending between -$2.7 and -$8.15.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ANAB’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $225.8M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $50.03M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $111.15M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $91.28M