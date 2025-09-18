Closing Bell Recap: Curanex Pharmaceuticals Inc (CURX) Ends at $1.51, Reflecting a -83.46% Downturn

Investors seeking to outperform the market often focus on hand-picking stocks. Selecting the right ones has proven to be a key factor in boosting wealth.

Curanex Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: CURX) closed the day trading at $1.51 down -83.46% from the previous closing price of $9.16. In other words, the price has decreased by -$83.46 from its previous closing price. On the day, 25.42 million shares were traded. CURX stock price reached its highest trading level at $8.68 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.37.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of CURX, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 9.37 and its Current Ratio is at 9.37. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.55 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.32.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CURX now has a Market Capitalization of 42893436 and an Enterprise Value of 42408940.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CURX has reached a high of $9.18, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.61. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -76.87%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -76.87%.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, CURX traded about 2.70M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, CURX traded about 4314680 shares per day. A total of 27.75M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 27.75M. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 115464 and a Short% of Float of 0.58.