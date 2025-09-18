Closing Bell Recap: Kairos Pharma Ltd (KAPA) Ends at $1.68, Reflecting a 4.35% Upturn

Those aiming for above-average market returns often engage in the meticulous process of stock picking. Choosing the right stocks can make a substantial difference in your wealth.

Kairos Pharma Ltd (AMEX: KAPA) closed the day trading at $1.68 up 4.35% from the previous closing price of $1.61. In other words, the price has increased by $4.35 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.33 million shares were traded. KAPA stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.8498 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.62.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of KAPA, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 7.16 and its Current Ratio is at 7.16. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 25 ’24 when Murali Ramachandran bought 200 shares for $1.59 per share. The transaction valued at 318 led to the insider holds 133,057 shares of the business.

Samuelson Doug bought 2,500 shares of KAPA for $3,750 on Nov 22 ’24. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 60,796 shares after completing the transaction at $1.50 per share. On Nov 20 ’24, another insider, Yu John S, who serves as the CEO and Chairman of the company, bought 4,000 shares for $1.44 each. As a result, the insider paid 5,760 and bolstered with 5,341,837 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, KAPA now has a Market Capitalization of 34849524 and an Enterprise Value of 31815526.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for KAPA is 2.47, which has changed by -0.2631579 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.15519178 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, KAPA has reached a high of $3.25, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.40. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 41.94%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 51.75%.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, KAPA traded about 5.11M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, KAPA traded about 1644360 shares per day. A total of 17.74M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 8.77M. Insiders hold about 57.73% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 1.05% stake in the company. Shares short for KAPA as of 1756425600 were 504732 with a Short Ratio of 0.10, compared to 1753920000 on 869285. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 504732 and a Short% of Float of 3.61.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 1.0 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.12, with high estimates of -$0.12 and low estimates of -$0.12.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.29 and -$0.29 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.29. EPS for the following year is -$0.37, with 2.0 analysts recommending between -$0.33 and -$0.4.