Closing Figures: 8X8 Inc (EGHT)’s Positive Finish at 2.04, Up 0.99

For those desiring to outshine the market, the strategic selection of individual stocks is paramount. Well-chosen stocks have the potential to substantially boost your wealth.

After finishing at $2.02 in the prior trading day, 8X8 Inc (NASDAQ: EGHT) closed at $2.04, up 0.99%. In other words, the price has increased by $0.99 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.54 million shares were traded. EGHT stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.135 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.98.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of EGHT by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 3.42 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 6.50. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.01 and its Current Ratio is at 1.01. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 3.07 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.93.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Mizuho on December 13, 2024, Downgraded its rating to Underperform and sets its target price to $2.50 from $2.75 previously.

On June 14, 2024, Morgan Stanley Downgraded its rating to Underweight which previously was Equal-Weight and also lowered its target price recommendation from $3 to $2.

Craig Hallum Upgraded its Hold to Buy on November 02, 2023, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $4.50.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 28 ’25 when Theophille Elizabeth Harriet sold 24,271 shares for $2.05 per share. The transaction valued at 49,756 led to the insider holds 187,293 shares of the business.

Burton Andrew F. sold 6,644 shares of EGHT for $12,309 on Jun 18 ’25. The Director now owns 126,665 shares after completing the transaction at $1.85 per share. On Jun 18 ’25, another insider, ANDREW BURTON, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 6,644 shares for $1.84 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, EGHT now has a Market Capitalization of 278192448 and an Enterprise Value of 489462880. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.39 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.16. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.681 whereas that against EBITDA is 11.708.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for EGHT is 1.88, which has changed by 0.079365134 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.15519178 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, EGHT has reached a high of $3.52, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.52. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.80%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -7.22%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 867.45K shares per day over the past 3-months and 531590 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 135.75M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 130.36M. Insiders hold about 4.41% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 77.69% stake in the company. Shares short for EGHT as of 1756425600 were 3512263 with a Short Ratio of 4.05, compared to 1753920000 on 3491126. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3512263 and a Short% of Float of 2.9000001.

Earnings Estimates

The dynamic stock of 8X8 Inc (EGHT) is currently being evaluated by a team of 7.0 analysts, each contributing to its current rating.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.08, with high estimates of $0.09 and low estimates of $0.07.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.31 and $0.28 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.3. EPS for the following year is $0.36, with 6.0 analysts recommending between $0.5 and $0.28.

Revenue Estimates

7 analysts predict $178.23M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $181.17M to a low estimate of $176.7M. As of the current estimate, 8X8 Inc’s year-ago sales were $181MFor the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $177.69M. There is a high estimate of $179.23M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $175.82M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for EGHT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $718M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $709M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $713.88M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $715.07MBased on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $721.81M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $730.3M and the low estimate is $711.1M.