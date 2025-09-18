Closing Figures: American Healthcare REIT Inc (AHR)’s Negative Finish at 42.04, Down -0.59

The pursuit of market outperformance leads investors to the practice of hand-picking stocks. Skillful choices can be a catalyst for significant wealth enhancement.

After finishing at $42.29 in the prior trading day, American Healthcare REIT Inc (NYSE: AHR) closed at $42.04, down -0.59%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.59 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.55 million shares were traded. AHR stock price reached its highest trading level at $42.705 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $42.025.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of AHR by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 42.19 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 46.81. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.52 and its Current Ratio is at 1.52. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.71 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.70.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Robert W. Baird on July 18, 2025, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $41.

On June 30, 2025, Scotiabank started tracking the stock assigning a Sector Outperform rating and target price of $42.

On April 28, 2025, Jefferies started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $37.Jefferies initiated its Buy rating on April 28, 2025, with a $37 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 03 ’25 when Foster Mark E. sold 3,850 shares for $41.89 per share. The transaction valued at 161,271 led to the insider holds 59,100 shares of the business.

Foster Mark E. bought 3,850 shares of AHR for $161,271 on Sep 03 ’25. On Jun 30 ’25, another insider, Oh Stefan K.L., who serves as the Chief Investment Officer of the company, sold 3,860 shares for $36.10 each. As a result, the insider received 139,346 and left with 0 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, AHR now has a Market Capitalization of 7086901760 and an Enterprise Value of 8712050688. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.34 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.86. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 4.067 whereas that against EBITDA is 24.1.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for AHR is 1.04, which has changed by 0.65446675 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.15519178 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, AHR has reached a high of $43.52, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $23.66. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.56%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 26.69%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.53M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1425380 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 168.57M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 166.93M. Insiders hold about 0.98% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 89.42% stake in the company. Shares short for AHR as of 1756425600 were 3723376 with a Short Ratio of 2.43, compared to 1753920000 on 4331897. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3723376 and a Short% of Float of 2.23.

Earnings Estimates

A comprehensive evaluation of American Healthcare REIT Inc (AHR) is underway, with the input of 2.0 analysts contributing to its current rating.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.17, with high estimates of $0.18 and low estimates of $0.15.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.37 and $0.31 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.34. EPS for the following year is $0.78, with 3.0 analysts recommending between $0.8 and $0.76.

Revenue Estimates

6 analysts predict $552.76M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $565.26M to a low estimate of $547.4M. As of the current estimate, American Healthcare REIT Inc’s year-ago sales were $523.81MFor the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $564.17M. There is a high estimate of $592.53M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $552.6M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AHR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.24B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.18B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.2B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.07BBased on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.35B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.52B and the low estimate is $2.31B.