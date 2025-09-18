Closing Figures: Douglas Emmett Inc (DEI)’s Negative Finish at 16.1, Down -1.59

Beyond market trends, investors looking for superior returns explore the world of stock picking. The right selections can be a powerful driver for wealth accumulation.

After finishing at $16.36 in the prior trading day, Douglas Emmett Inc (NYSE: DEI) closed at $16.1, down -1.59%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.59 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.6 million shares were traded. DEI stock price reached its highest trading level at $16.62 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $16.07.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of DEI by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 7.65 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 14.94. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.17 and its Current Ratio is at 2.17. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.79 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.79.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, DEI now has a Market Capitalization of 3267436288 and an Enterprise Value of 9398445056. As of this moment, Douglas’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 74.40. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.27 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.35. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 9.387 whereas that against EBITDA is 16.139.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for DEI is 1.33, which has changed by -0.07947397 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.15519178 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, DEI has reached a high of $20.50, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $12.39. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.23%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.23%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.54M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1593730 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 167.45M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 160.82M. Insiders hold about 3.96% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 104.36% stake in the company. Shares short for DEI as of 1756425600 were 22282058 with a Short Ratio of 14.43, compared to 1753920000 on 22194501. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 22282058 and a Short% of Float of 20.32.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, DEI’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.76, compared to 0.58 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.046454765The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 4.92.

Earnings Estimates

The performance of Douglas Emmett Inc (DEI) in the stock market is under the watchful eye of 3.0 analysts actively contributing to its current rating.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.06, with high estimates of -$0.04 and low estimates of -$0.11.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.13 and $0.12 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.12. EPS for the following year is -$0.2, with 4.0 analysts recommending between -$0.11 and -$0.36.

Revenue Estimates

3 analysts predict $255.24M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $257.26M to a low estimate of $254.05M. As of the current estimate, Douglas Emmett Inc’s year-ago sales were $250.75MFor the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $253.73M. There is a high estimate of $255.68M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $252.5M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DEI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.01B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.01B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.01B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $986.48MBased on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.03B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.04B and the low estimate is $1.02B.