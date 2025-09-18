Closing Figures: Millrose Properties Inc (MRP)’s Negative Finish at 34.17, Down -1.27

Those aspiring to outpace the market meticulously engage in the process of selecting individual stocks. Strategic choices can be instrumental in accelerating your wealth.

After finishing at $34.61 in the prior trading day, Millrose Properties Inc (NYSE: MRP) closed at $34.17, down -1.27%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.27 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.84 million shares were traded. MRP stock price reached its highest trading level at $34.96 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $34.11.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of MRP by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.14 and its Current Ratio is at 8.56. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.17 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.17.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Citigroup on April 14, 2025, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $30.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 21 ’25 when Pasha Adil bought 2,500 shares for $28.34 per share. The transaction valued at 70,855 led to the insider holds 2,500 shares of the business.

BARTELS PATRICK J JR bought 8,750 shares of MRP for $250,427 on May 20 ’25. The Director now owns 23,160 shares after completing the transaction at $28.62 per share. On May 19 ’25, another insider, BARTELS PATRICK J JR, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 8,750 shares for $28.36 each. As a result, the insider paid 248,193 and bolstered with 14,410 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, MRP now has a Market Capitalization of 5672339456 and an Enterprise Value of 6629926400. As of this moment, Millrose’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 40.26. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 14.83 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.97. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 28.614.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MRP has reached a high of $36.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $19.00. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 5.55%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 23.51%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.13M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1003680 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 154.18M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 120.59M. Insiders hold about 27.36% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 64.80% stake in the company. Shares short for MRP as of 1756425600 were 2504496 with a Short Ratio of 2.22, compared to 1753920000 on 2700760. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2504496 and a Short% of Float of 2.8900001.

Earnings Estimates

The stock of Millrose Properties Inc (MRP) is currently in the spotlight, with 1 analysts actively rating and assessing its market standing.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.66, with high estimates of $0.66 and low estimates of $0.66.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.39 and $2.39 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.39. EPS for the following year is $2.74, with 1.0 analysts recommending between $2.74 and $2.74.

Revenue Estimates

For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $167.83M. There is a high estimate of $170M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $165.66M.

Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $743.45M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $762M and the low estimate is $724.9M.