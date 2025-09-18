Closing Figures: Smith & Nephew plc ADR (SNN)’s Negative Finish at 37.31, Down -0.21

For those aiming to surpass market returns, the art of stock picking is crucial. Making wise choices in stocks can greatly enhance your overall wealth.

After finishing at $37.39 in the prior trading day, Smith & Nephew plc ADR (NYSE: SNN) closed at $37.31, down -0.21%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.21 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.58 million shares were traded. SNN stock price reached its highest trading level at $37.62 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $37.23.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of SNN by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 24.07 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 20.33. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.40 and its Current Ratio is at 3.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.62 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.60.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SNN now has a Market Capitalization of 16238531584 and an Enterprise Value of 35410329600. As of this moment, Smith’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 33.25, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 16.40. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.39. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.72 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.95. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 5.957 whereas that against EBITDA is 24.659.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for SNN is 0.73, which has changed by 0.20549273 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.15519178 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, SNN has reached a high of $38.79, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $23.69. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 7.65%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 28.31%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 963.07K shares per day over the past 3-months and 825550 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 436.75M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 435.32M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 7.93% stake in the company. Shares short for SNN as of 1756425600 were 2609179 with a Short Ratio of 2.71, compared to 1753920000 on 2644361. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2609179 and a Short% of Float of 0.6.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, SNN’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.381, compared to 0.75 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.010189891The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.5. The current Payout Ratio is 76.25% for SNN, which recently paid a dividend on 2025-03-28 with an ex-dividend date of 2025-10-03. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 2014-10-15 when the company split stock in a 2499:1000 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.08 and $1.4 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.86. EPS for the following year is $2.11, with 4.0 analysts recommending between $2.44 and $1.47.

Revenue Estimates

2 analysts predict $1.51B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.53B to a low estimate of $1.49B. As of the current estimate, Smith & Nephew plc ADR’s year-ago sales were $1.41BFor the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.67B. There is a high estimate of $1.68B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.66B.

A total of 17 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SNN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $6.18B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $6.1B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $6.14B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $5.81BBased on 17 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $6.47B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $6.6B and the low estimate is $6.41B.