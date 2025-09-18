Closing Figures Unveiled: Antelope Enterprise Holdings Ltd (AEHL) Gain 16.47, Closes at $3.89

Investors with the goal of beating the broader market often turn to stock selection. Strategic choices in individual stocks can have a profound impact on your wealth.

Antelope Enterprise Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: AEHL) closed the day trading at $3.89 up 16.47% from the previous closing price of $3.34. In other words, the price has increased by $16.47 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.5 million shares were traded. AEHL stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.95 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.2.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of AEHL, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.52 and its Current Ratio is at 2.52. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.26 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.04.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, AEHL now has a Market Capitalization of 20119352 and an Enterprise Value of 11074910. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.13 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.15. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.112 whereas that against EBITDA is -0.984.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for AEHL is 0.93, which has changed by -0.9046569 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.15519178 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, AEHL has reached a high of $44.80, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.78. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 13.51%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -10.77%.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, AEHL traded about 833.27K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, AEHL traded about 3791560 shares per day. A total of 3.42M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 0.82M. Insiders hold about 75.99% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 0.00% stake in the company. Shares short for AEHL as of 1756425600 were 67869 with a Short Ratio of 0.08, compared to 1753920000 on 215969. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 67869 and a Short% of Float of 2.6199998.