Closing Figures Unveiled: Ares Capital Corp (ARCC) Drop -0.33, Closes at $21.09

Beyond market averages, investors seeking exceptional growth focus on the art of stock selection. The right picks can significantly contribute to the expansion of your wealth.

Ares Capital Corp (NASDAQ: ARCC) closed the day trading at $21.09 down -0.33% from the previous closing price of $21.16. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.33 from its previous closing price. On the day, 6.2 million shares were traded. ARCC stock price reached its highest trading level at $21.39 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $21.05.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of ARCC, let’s look at its different ratios.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 03 ’25 when Miller James Robert bought 40,000 shares for $23.32 per share. The transaction valued at 932,800 led to the insider holds 40,000 shares of the business.

Bates Ann Torre bought 6,000 shares of ARCC for $136,500 on Feb 11 ’25. The Director now owns 30,000 shares after completing the transaction at $22.75 per share.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ARCC now has a Market Capitalization of 14876198912 and an Enterprise Value of 28473198592. As of this moment, Ares’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 10.34, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 10.67. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.94 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.06. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 9.456.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for ARCC is 0.73, which has changed by 0.016385555 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.15519178 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, ARCC has reached a high of $23.84, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $18.26. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -6.17%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -4.53%.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, ARCC traded about 3.60M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, ARCC traded about 4577150 shares per day. A total of 705.37M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 697.91M. Insiders hold about 0.55% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 32.99% stake in the company. Shares short for ARCC as of 1756425600 were 16405266 with a Short Ratio of 4.56, compared to 1753920000 on 15504209. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 16405266 and a Short% of Float of 2.34.

Dividends & Splits

ARCC’s forward annual dividend rate is 1.92, up from 1.92 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.09073724The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 8.94.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 14.0 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.5, with high estimates of $0.52 and low estimates of $0.49.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.04 and $1.98 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.01. EPS for the following year is $1.97, with 14.0 analysts recommending between $2.07 and $1.89.

Revenue Estimates

11 analysts predict $766.48M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $786.6M to a low estimate of $731M. As of the current estimate, Ares Capital Corp’s year-ago sales were $775MFor the next quarter, 11 analysts are estimating revenue of $777.35M. There is a high estimate of $806.76M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $732M.

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ARCC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.07B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.94B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.02B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.99BBased on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.17B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.44B and the low estimate is $2.81B.