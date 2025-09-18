Closing Figures Unveiled: Claros Mortgage Trust Inc (CMTG) Gain 1.11, Closes at $3.63

In the pursuit of market outperformance, investors navigate the landscape of stock selection. The right picks can play a pivotal role in enhancing your wealth.

Claros Mortgage Trust Inc (NYSE: CMTG) closed the day trading at $3.63 up 1.11% from the previous closing price of $3.59. In other words, the price has increased by $1.11 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.98 million shares were traded. CMTG stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.82 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.58.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of CMTG, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 2.23 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 34.06. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.02 and its Current Ratio is at 3.02. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.29 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.33.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 12 ’25 when Mack Richard bought 25,000 shares for $3.38 per share. The transaction valued at 84,500 led to the insider holds 2,589,981 shares of the business.

Mack Richard bought 10,000 shares of CMTG for $36,559 on Mar 13 ’25. The CEO AND CHAIRMAN now owns 2,599,981 shares after completing the transaction at $3.66 per share. On Mar 12 ’25, another insider, Richman Steven Leonard, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 5,000 shares for $3.40 each. As a result, the insider paid 17,000 and bolstered with 18,500 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CMTG now has a Market Capitalization of 507553888 and an Enterprise Value of 4317833728. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.12 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.29. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at -29.269.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for CMTG is 1.25, which has changed by -0.5769231 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.15519178 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, CMTG has reached a high of $8.55, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.13. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 8.13%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 6.35%.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, CMTG traded about 711.82K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, CMTG traded about 629670 shares per day. A total of 139.82M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 113.03M. Insiders hold about 19.16% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 52.21% stake in the company. Shares short for CMTG as of 1756425600 were 3007560 with a Short Ratio of 4.23, compared to 1753920000 on 2993526. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3007560 and a Short% of Float of 3.01.

Earnings Estimates

The dynamic stock of Claros Mortgage Trust Inc (CMTG) is currently attracting attention from 4.0 analysts actively involved in rating its market status.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.13, with high estimates of $0.04 and low estimates of -$0.28.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.5 and -$1.76 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.28. EPS for the following year is -$0.11, with 3.0 analysts recommending between $0.2 and -$0.6.

Revenue Estimates

2 analysts predict $49.4M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $51.8M to a low estimate of $47M. As of the current estimate, Claros Mortgage Trust Inc’s year-ago sales were $64.88MFor the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $48.14M. There is a high estimate of $52.29M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $44M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CMTG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $202.87M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $186.2M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $196.17M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $248.41MBased on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $191.49M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $199.28M and the low estimate is $180.2M.