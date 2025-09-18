Closing Figures Unveiled: Lite Strategy Inc (LITS) Drop -2.97, Closes at $2.61

Beyond market averages, investors looking for exceptional returns turn to stock picking. Skillful choices in individual stocks have the power to substantially increase your wealth.

Lite Strategy Inc (NASDAQ: LITS) closed the day trading at $2.61 down -2.97% from the previous closing price of $2.69. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.97 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.16 million shares were traded. LITS stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.85 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.61.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of LITS, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 16.78 and its Current Ratio is at 16.78. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

On March 25, 2022, Wells Fargo Downgraded its rating to Equal Weight which previously was Overweight and also lowered its target price recommendation from $13 to $2.

Stifel Downgraded its Buy to Hold on March 25, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $6 to $2.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 28 ’25 when Anson Funds Management LP bought 1,093,184 shares for $6.74 per share.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LITS has reached a high of $9.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.46. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -42.69%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -11.34%.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, LITS traded about 1.50M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, LITS traded about 2408750 shares per day. A total of 32.84M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 28.03M. Insiders hold about 14.65% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 8.12% stake in the company.