Closing Figures Unveiled: Spyre Therapeutics Inc (SYRE) Gain 1.55, Closes at $15.05

Spyre Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: SYRE) closed the day trading at $15.05 up 1.55% from the previous closing price of $14.82. In other words, the price has increased by $1.55 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.78 million shares were traded. SYRE stock price reached its highest trading level at $15.35 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $14.84.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of SYRE, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 6.49 and its Current Ratio is at 6.49. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Leerink Partners on April 08, 2025, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $45.

On March 18, 2025, Wolfe Research started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $27.

On September 04, 2024, Wedbush started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $45.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 02 ’25 when Burrows Scott L sold 18,428 shares for $16.26 per share. The transaction valued at 299,639 led to the insider holds 97,994 shares of the business.

Albers Jeffrey W. sold 6,700 shares of SYRE for $246,313 on Nov 06 ’24. The Director now owns 27,360 shares after completing the transaction at $36.76 per share. On Oct 25 ’24, another insider, Albers Jeffrey W., who serves as the Director of the company, sold 300 shares for $36.43 each. As a result, the insider received 10,929 and left with 34,060 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SYRE now has a Market Capitalization of 909035072 and an Enterprise Value of 538274432.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for SYRE is 2.91, which has changed by -0.5049342 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.15519178 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, SYRE has reached a high of $40.26, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $10.91. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -8.50%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -17.44%.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, SYRE traded about 559.05K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, SYRE traded about 547000 shares per day. A total of 60.74M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 51.03M. Insiders hold about 15.51% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 99.45% stake in the company. Shares short for SYRE as of 1756425600 were 14087087 with a Short Ratio of 25.20, compared to 1753920000 on 12879446. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 14087087 and a Short% of Float of 29.94.

Earnings Estimates

Investors are eagerly awaiting the insights provided by 9.0 analysts currently analyzing and rating the stock of Spyre Therapeutics Inc (SYRE).The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.87, with high estimates of -$0.58 and low estimates of -$1.51.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.99 and -$3.5 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.83. EPS for the following year is -$3.15, with 9.0 analysts recommending between -$2.36 and -$4.2.