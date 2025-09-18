Closing Strong: Kyndryl Holdings Inc (KD) Ends at $31.8, Up 0.25 from Last Close

In the pursuit of market outperformance, investors navigate the landscape of stock selection. The right picks can play a pivotal role in enhancing your wealth.

After finishing at $31.72 in the prior trading day, Kyndryl Holdings Inc (NYSE: KD) closed at $31.8, up 0.25%. In other words, the price has increased by $0.25 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.79 million shares were traded. KD stock price reached its highest trading level at $32.2 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $31.41.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of KD by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 5.01 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 30.63. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.78 and its Current Ratio is at 0.78. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 3.27 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.93.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Oppenheimer on November 22, 2024, Reiterated its Outperform rating but revised its target price to $37 from $33 previously.

On November 22, 2024, BofA Securities started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $40.

On June 27, 2024, Oppenheimer started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $33.Oppenheimer initiated its Outperform rating on June 27, 2024, with a $33 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 02 ’25 when Khurana Vineet sold 26,451 shares for $39.14 per share. The transaction valued at 1,035,359 led to the insider holds 73,278 shares of the business.

Khurana Vineet bought 26,451 shares of KD for $1,031,854 on Jun 02 ’25. On Feb 06 ’25, another insider, Khurana Vineet, who serves as the SVP & Global Controller of the company, sold 55,465 shares for $42.81 each. As a result, the insider received 2,374,491 and left with 43,877 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, KD now has a Market Capitalization of 7350377984 and an Enterprise Value of 10031378432. As of this moment, Kyndryl’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 26.00, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 9.32. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.47. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.49 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.96. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.666 whereas that against EBITDA is 7.722.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for KD is 1.96, which has changed by 0.33894742 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.15519178 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, KD has reached a high of $44.20, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $22.26. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -6.85%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -11.82%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 2.55M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2133170 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 231.10M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 226.50M. Insiders hold about 2.01% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 79.52% stake in the company. Shares short for KD as of 1756425600 were 16225797 with a Short Ratio of 6.37, compared to 1753920000 on 11871345. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 16225797 and a Short% of Float of 10.5.

Earnings Estimates

Investors are keenly observing as 4.0 analysts analyze and rate the current performance of Kyndryl Holdings Inc (KD) in the stock market.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.68, with high estimates of $0.75 and low estimates of $0.58.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.27 and $2.19 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.23. EPS for the following year is $3.41, with 4.0 analysts recommending between $3.89 and $2.89.

Revenue Estimates

4 analysts predict $3.84B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $3.87B to a low estimate of $3.82B. As of the current estimate, Kyndryl Holdings Inc’s year-ago sales were $3.77BFor the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $3.98B. There is a high estimate of $4.03B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $3.88B.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for KD’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $15.7B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $15.45B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $15.63B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $15.06BBased on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $16.04B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $16.34B and the low estimate is $15.79B.