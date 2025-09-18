Closing Strong: Oshkosh Corp (OSK) Ends at $133.85, Down -1.56 from Last Close

Kevin Freeman

Earnings

Beyond market averages, investors seeking exceptional growth focus on the art of stock selection. The right picks can significantly contribute to the expansion of your wealth.

After finishing at $135.97 in the prior trading day, Oshkosh Corp (NYSE: OSK) closed at $133.85, down -1.56%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.56 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.79 million shares were traded. OSK stock price reached its highest trading level at $137.64 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $133.0573.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of OSK by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 44.69 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 14.55. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.92 and its Current Ratio is at 1.84. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.34 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.25.

On June 03, 2025, Truist Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Hold but kept the price unchanged to $127.

KeyBanc Capital Markets Upgraded its Sector Weight to Overweight on January 24, 2025, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $113.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 22 ’25 when Khare Anupam sold 4,000 shares for $139.03 per share. The transaction valued at 556,120 led to the insider holds 13,716 shares of the business.

Khare Anupam bought 4,000 shares of OSK for $556,134 on Aug 22 ’25. On Aug 18 ’25, another insider, Brandt Bryan K, who serves as the SVP & Chief Marketing Officer of the company, sold 1,732 shares for $140.37 each. As a result, the insider received 243,058 and left with 10,459 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, OSK now has a Market Capitalization of 8566441984 and an Enterprise Value of 9873041408. As of this moment, Oshkosh’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 13.43, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 10.38. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.62. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.82 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.93. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.951 whereas that against EBITDA is 8.336.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for OSK is 1.49, which has changed by 0.3058536 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.15519178 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, OSK has reached a high of $144.30, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $76.82. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -0.08%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 23.48%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 693.57K shares per day over the past 3-months and 590170 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 64.09M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 63.49M. Insiders hold about 0.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 95.34% stake in the company. Shares short for OSK as of 1756425600 were 1298540 with a Short Ratio of 1.87, compared to 1753920000 on 1657519. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1298540 and a Short% of Float of 3.19.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, OSK’s forward annual dividend rate was 1.94, compared to 1.99 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.014267853The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.57. The current Payout Ratio is 17.29% for OSK, which recently paid a dividend on 2025-08-19 with an ex-dividend date of 2025-08-19. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 2005-08-29 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 13.0 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.62, with high estimates of $2.87 and low estimates of $2.34.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $11.25 and $10.85 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $11.04. EPS for the following year is $12.9, with 14.0 analysts recommending between $13.87 and $12.0.

Revenue Estimates

10 analysts predict $2.84B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.93B to a low estimate of $2.69B. As of the current estimate, Oshkosh Corp’s year-ago sales were $2.74BFor the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.7B. There is a high estimate of $2.76B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.62B.

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for OSK’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $10.62B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $10.44B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $10.56B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $10.76BBased on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $11.11B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $11.6B and the low estimate is $10.75B.

DwinneX
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.