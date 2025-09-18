Closing Strong: Pan American Silver Corp (PAAS) Ends at $35.34, Down -2.40 from Last Close

Investors with the goal of beating the broader market often turn to stock selection. Strategic choices in individual stocks can have a profound impact on your wealth.

After finishing at $36.21 in the prior trading day, Pan American Silver Corp (NYSE: PAAS) closed at $35.34, down -2.40%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.40 from its previous closing price. On the day, 6.62 million shares were traded. PAAS stock price reached its highest trading level at $36.26 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $35.0601.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of PAAS by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 13.45 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 22.00. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.11 and its Current Ratio is at 3.05. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.17 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.15.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PAAS now has a Market Capitalization of 14948284416 and an Enterprise Value of 12848105472. As of this moment, Pan’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 24.53, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 14.45. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.53. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.79 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.58. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 4.123 whereas that against EBITDA is 10.279.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for PAAS is 0.61, which has changed by 0.68125594 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.15519178 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, PAAS has reached a high of $37.73, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $19.80. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 12.01%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 34.35%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 5.17M shares per day over the past 3-months and 6736520 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 422.02M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 420.58M. Insiders hold about 0.34% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 51.47% stake in the company. Shares short for PAAS as of 1756425600 were 16456811 with a Short Ratio of 3.18, compared to 1753920000 on 17270258.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, PAAS’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.4, compared to 0.42 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.011046672The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.84.

Earnings Estimates

The current assessment of Pan American Silver Corp (PAAS) involves the perspectives of 5.0 analysts closely monitoring its market dynamics.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.59, with high estimates of $0.81 and low estimates of $0.5.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.23 and $1.69 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.92. EPS for the following year is $2.4, with 10.0 analysts recommending between $3.06 and $1.48.

Revenue Estimates

2 analysts predict $860.77M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $870M to a low estimate of $851.55M. As of the current estimate, Pan American Silver Corp’s year-ago sales were $716.1MFor the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $983.98M. There is a high estimate of $983.98M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $983.98M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PAAS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.54B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.35B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.44B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.82BBased on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.73B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.05B and the low estimate is $3.41B.