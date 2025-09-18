Closing Strong: TotalEnergies SE ADR (TTE) Ends at $61.19, Down -1.47 from Last Close

Investors seeking to outperform the market often focus on hand-picking stocks. Selecting the right ones has proven to be a key factor in boosting wealth.

After finishing at $62.1 in the prior trading day, TotalEnergies SE ADR (NYSE: TTE) closed at $61.19, down -1.47%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.47 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.18 million shares were traded. TTE stock price reached its highest trading level at $61.63 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $60.9225.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of TTE by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 5.26 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 11.81. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.81 and its Current Ratio is at 1.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.53 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.41.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, TTE now has a Market Capitalization of 134197460992 and an Enterprise Value of 174652014592. As of this moment, TotalEnergies’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 10.93, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.50. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 6.51. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.72 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.16. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.933 whereas that against EBITDA is 4.925.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for TTE is 0.55, which has changed by -0.114984095 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.15519178 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, TTE has reached a high of $69.81, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $52.78. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -0.69%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.24%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.42M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1215090 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 2.20B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 2.20B. Insiders hold about 0.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 7.13% stake in the company. Shares short for TTE as of 1756425600 were 4633104 with a Short Ratio of 3.26, compared to 1753920000 on 4316540. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4633104 and a Short% of Float of 0.21.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, TTE’s forward annual dividend rate was 3.637, compared to 3.50 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.05856683The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 5.72. The current Payout Ratio is 42.32% for TTE, which recently paid a dividend on 2025-06-18 with an ex-dividend date of 2025-09-30. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 2006-05-23 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The stock of TotalEnergies SE ADR (TTE) is currently drawing attention from 2.0 analysts actively involved in the ongoing evaluation and rating process.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.67, with high estimates of $1.76 and low estimates of $1.58.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $7.42 and $6.37 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $6.82. EPS for the following year is $7.47, with 9.0 analysts recommending between $9.68 and $6.2.

Revenue Estimates

4 analysts predict $43.85B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $48.9B to a low estimate of $38.96B. As of the current estimate, TotalEnergies SE ADR’s year-ago sales were $47.43BFor the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $33.62B. There is a high estimate of $47.22B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $13.79B.

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TTE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $200.5B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $151.71B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $177.92B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $195.61BBased on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $175.44B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $205.51B and the low estimate is $137.37B.