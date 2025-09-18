Closing Strong: Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (ZBH) Ends at $99.92, Up 0.81 from Last Close

In the journey to outperform the market, investors delve into the art of stock selection. Choosing the right stocks can be a powerful driver for wealth accumulation.

After finishing at $99.12 in the prior trading day, Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE: ZBH) closed at $99.92, up 0.81%. In other words, the price has increased by $0.81 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.64 million shares were traded. ZBH stock price reached its highest trading level at $101.65 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $99.14.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of ZBH by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 35.54 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 15.98. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.96 and its Current Ratio is at 1.87. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.60 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.54.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 11 ’25 when Yi Sang sold 1,200 shares for $103.58 per share. The transaction valued at 124,302 led to the insider holds 18,584 shares of the business.

Yi Sang bought 1,200 shares of ZBH for $124,302 on Sep 11 ’25. On Sep 08 ’25, another insider, Winkler Lori, who serves as the SVP and CHRO of the company, sold 1,500 shares for $104.15 each. As a result, the insider received 156,225 and left with 6,833 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ZBH now has a Market Capitalization of 19793752064 and an Enterprise Value of 26967650304. As of this moment, Zimmer’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 24.33, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 11.66. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 4.73. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.53 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.58. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.442 whereas that against EBITDA is 10.418.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for ZBH is 0.68, which has changed by -0.060372412 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.15519178 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, ZBH has reached a high of $114.72, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $89.22. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.30%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -1.78%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.74M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1317860 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 197.90M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 197.82M. Insiders hold about 0.14% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 98.94% stake in the company. Shares short for ZBH as of 1756425600 were 5812380 with a Short Ratio of 3.35, compared to 1753920000 on 5926006. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5812380 and a Short% of Float of 3.36.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, ZBH’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.96, compared to 0.96 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.0096852295The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.79. The current Payout Ratio is 21.66% for ZBH, which recently paid a dividend on 2025-06-26 with an ex-dividend date of 2025-09-30. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 2022-03-01 when the company split stock in a 103:100 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The current rating of Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (ZBH) is the result of assessments by 25.0 analysts actively engaged in evaluating its market dynamics.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.39, with high estimates of $2.49 and low estimates of $2.15.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $8.21 and $7.93 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $8.14. EPS for the following year is $8.56, with 27.0 analysts recommending between $9.01 and $8.31.

Revenue Estimates

23 analysts predict $2.01B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.03B to a low estimate of $1.98B. As of the current estimate, Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc’s year-ago sales were $1.82BFor the next quarter, 23 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.23B. There is a high estimate of $2.25B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.21B.

A total of 26 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ZBH’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $8.25B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $8.11B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $8.22B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $7.68BBased on 25 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $8.69B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $8.83B and the low estimate is $8.29B.