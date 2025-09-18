Daily Market Movement: Bionano Genomics Inc (BNGO) Sees a -0.56% Decrease, Closing at $1.77

In the quest to outshine the broader market, stock pickers diligently seek out stocks with the potential for superior performance. Making the right choices can significantly elevate your wealth.

The closing price of Bionano Genomics Inc (NASDAQ: BNGO) was $1.77 for the day, down -0.56% from the previous closing price of $1.78. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.56 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2.54 million shares were traded. BNGO stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.9 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.74.

Ratios:

Our analysis of BNGO’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.41 and its Current Ratio is at 1.76. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.43 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.14.

On January 05, 2023, Scotiabank started tracking the stock assigning a Sector Outperform rating and target price of $4.Scotiabank initiated its Sector Outperform rating on January 05, 2023, with a $4 target price.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BNGO now has a Market Capitalization of 8285370 and an Enterprise Value of 11426370. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.31 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.15. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.417 whereas that against EBITDA is -0.302.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for BNGO is 2.26, which has changed by -0.9297619 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.15519178 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, BNGO has reached a high of $30.52, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.50. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -48.32%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -68.76%.

Shares Statistics:

BNGO traded an average of 390.76K shares per day over the past three months and 2064840 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 4.76M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 4.74M. Insiders hold about 0.36% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 5.43% stake in the company. Shares short for BNGO as of 1756425600 were 331255 with a Short Ratio of 0.85, compared to 1753920000 on 332585. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 331255 and a Short% of Float of 7.08.

Earnings Estimates

The stock of Bionano Genomics Inc (BNGO) is currently in the spotlight, with 1.0 analysts actively rating and assessing its market standing.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$2.14, with high estimates of -$2.14 and low estimates of -$2.14.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$7.81 and -$7.81 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$7.81. EPS for the following year is -$2.49, with 1.0 analysts recommending between -$2.49 and -$2.49.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 2 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $7.01M to a low estimate of $6.8M. As of the current estimate, Bionano Genomics Inc’s year-ago sales were $6.07MFor the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $8.36M. There is a high estimate of $8.52M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $8.2M.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BNGO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $28.72M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $28.19M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $28.45M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $30.78MBased on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $37.56M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $40.62M and the low estimate is $34.5M.