Daily Market Movement: Brinker International, Inc (EAT) Sees a 0.12% Increase, Closing at $144.37

Investors on the quest for market-beating returns often employ the strategy of stock picking. Making informed choices in stocks can greatly amplify your wealth.

The closing price of Brinker International, Inc (NYSE: EAT) was $144.37 for the day, up 0.12% from the previous closing price of $144.19. In other words, the price has increased by $0.12 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.3 million shares were traded. EAT stock price reached its highest trading level at $147.57 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $142.53.

Ratios:

Our analysis of EAT’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 339.90 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 15.53. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.17 and its Current Ratio is at 0.31. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 4.57 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 4.21.

On June 23, 2025, Stifel reiterated its Buy rating and also lowered its target price recommendation from $200 to $215.

Northcoast Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on January 30, 2025, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $215.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 09 ’25 when Comings Douglas N. sold 16,000 shares for $156.48 per share. The transaction valued at 2,503,680 led to the insider holds 12,951 shares of the business.

Comings Douglas N. bought 16,000 shares of EAT for $2,503,712 on Sep 09 ’25. On Sep 05 ’25, another insider, Ranade Prashant, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 511 shares for $159.64 each. As a result, the insider received 81,576 and left with 10,467 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, EAT now has a Market Capitalization of 6424192000 and an Enterprise Value of 8098792448. As of this moment, Brinker’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 17.37, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 12.33. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.32. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.19 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 17.32. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.504 whereas that against EBITDA is 11.073.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for EAT is 1.42, which has changed by 0.8580438 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.15519178 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, EAT has reached a high of $192.21, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $72.77. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -8.40%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -6.08%.

Shares Statistics:

EAT traded an average of 1.32M shares per day over the past three months and 1213810 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 44.50M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 43.81M. Insiders hold about 1.56% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 108.37% stake in the company. Shares short for EAT as of 1756425600 were 5346849 with a Short Ratio of 4.05, compared to 1753920000 on 5320116. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5346849 and a Short% of Float of 17.080000000000002.

Dividends & Splits

Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.0The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.47. The current Payout Ratio is 0.00% for EAT, which recently paid a dividend on 2020-03-05 with an ex-dividend date of 2020-03-05. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 2006-12-01 when the company split stock in a 3:2 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

A comprehensive evaluation of Brinker International, Inc (EAT) is underway, with the input of 17.0 analysts contributing to its current rating.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.72, with high estimates of $3.07 and low estimates of $2.57.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $10.69 and $9.75 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $10.31. EPS for the following year is $11.71, with 16.0 analysts recommending between $12.22 and $10.91.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 15 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.36B to a low estimate of $1.26B. As of the current estimate, Brinker International, Inc’s year-ago sales were $1.14BFor the next quarter, 15 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.4B. There is a high estimate of $1.44B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.37B.

A total of 16 analysts have provided revenue estimates for EAT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $5.79B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $5.62B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $5.7B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $5.38BBased on 14 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $5.99B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $6.09B and the low estimate is $5.82B.