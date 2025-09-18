Daily Market Movement: Lincoln National Corp (LNC) Sees a -0.20% Decrease, Closing at $39.36

Investors aiming for above-average returns often turn to the practice of stock picking. Skillful choices in individual stocks can be a catalyst for substantial wealth growth.

The closing price of Lincoln National Corp (NYSE: LNC) was $39.36 for the day, down -0.20% from the previous closing price of $39.44. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.20 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2.45 million shares were traded. LNC stock price reached its highest trading level at $40.243 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $39.205.

Ratios:

Our analysis of LNC’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.60 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.60.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Wolfe Research on September 16, 2025, initiated with a Underperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $37.

On October 09, 2024, TD Cowen started tracking the stock assigning a Hold rating and target price of $34.

On September 05, 2024, Barclays started tracking the stock assigning a Equal Weight rating and target price of $35.Barclays initiated its Equal Weight rating on September 05, 2024, with a $35 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 15 ’25 when Woodroffe Sean sold 16,164 shares for $40.90 per share. The transaction valued at 661,108 led to the insider holds 155,982 shares of the business.

Kroll Brian sold 6,362 shares of LNC for $260,015 on Aug 15 ’25. The EVP, Head of Life & Annuities now owns 49,756 shares after completing the transaction at $40.87 per share. On Aug 15 ’25, another insider, Sean Nigel Woodroffe, who serves as the Officer of the company, bought 16,164 shares for $40.90 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, LNC now has a Market Capitalization of 7461885440 and an Enterprise Value of -23966115840. As of this moment, Lincoln’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 6.87, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 5.02. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.04. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.41 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.87. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at -1.329.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for LNC is 1.45, which has changed by 0.23346913 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.15519178 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, LNC has reached a high of $43.66, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $27.58. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.64%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 12.06%.

Shares Statistics:

LNC traded an average of 2.05M shares per day over the past three months and 2000070 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 189.57M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 187.53M. Insiders hold about 1.08% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 80.35% stake in the company. Shares short for LNC as of 1756425600 were 4980681 with a Short Ratio of 2.43, compared to 1753920000 on 6726520. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4980681 and a Short% of Float of 2.93.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 1.8, LNC has a forward annual dividend rate of 1.80. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.045638945The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 4.75. The current Payout Ratio is 9.78% for LNC, which recently paid a dividend on 2025-07-10 with an ex-dividend date of 2025-10-10. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 1999-06-22 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The dynamic stock of Lincoln National Corp (LNC) is currently being evaluated by a team of 12.0 analysts, each contributing to its current rating.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.88, with high estimates of $1.98 and low estimates of $1.73.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $7.9 and $7.11 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $7.66. EPS for the following year is $7.78, with 13.0 analysts recommending between $8.2 and $7.39.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 6 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $4.88B to a low estimate of $4.6B. As of the current estimate, Lincoln National Corp’s year-ago sales were $4.6BFor the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $4.8B. There is a high estimate of $4.89B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $4.62B.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LNC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $19.19B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $18.48B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $18.99B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $18.34BBased on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $19.85B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $20.37B and the low estimate is $18.9B.