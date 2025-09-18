Daily Market Movement: Lovesac Company (LOVE) Sees a 0.72% Increase, Closing at $18.08

Those aiming for above-average market returns often engage in the meticulous process of stock picking. Choosing the right stocks can make a substantial difference in your wealth.

The closing price of Lovesac Company (NASDAQ: LOVE) was $18.08 for the day, up 0.72% from the previous closing price of $17.95. In other words, the price has increased by $0.72 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.53 million shares were traded. LOVE stock price reached its highest trading level at $19.045 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $17.78.

Ratios:

Our analysis of LOVE’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.53 and its Current Ratio is at 1.52. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.98 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.86.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Maxim Group on June 17, 2024, Reiterated its Buy rating but revised its target price to $38 from $36 previously.

On April 17, 2024, Maxim Group started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $36.

ROTH MKM reiterated its Buy rating for the stock on March 29, 2023, while the target price for the stock was revised from $32 to $36.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 16 ’25 when Romig Shirley sold 1,500 shares for $17.83 per share. The transaction valued at 26,747 led to the insider holds 17,573 shares of the business.

SHIRLEY ROMIG bought 1,500 shares of LOVE for $26,747 on Sep 16 ’25. On Jun 20 ’25, another insider, McLallen Walter Field, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 1,950 shares for $18.08 each. As a result, the insider paid 35,251 and bolstered with 40,000 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, LOVE now has a Market Capitalization of 264154224 and an Enterprise Value of 423429376. As of this moment, Lovesac’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 29.01, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 15.13. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.83. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.38 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.34. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.613 whereas that against EBITDA is 13.013.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for LOVE is 2.41, which has changed by -0.34540188 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.15519178 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, LOVE has reached a high of $39.49, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $12.12. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -3.45%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -14.36%.

Shares Statistics:

LOVE traded an average of 327.87K shares per day over the past three months and 617320 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 14.60M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 13.18M. Insiders hold about 9.78% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 92.67% stake in the company. Shares short for LOVE as of 1756425600 were 3078507 with a Short Ratio of 9.39, compared to 1753920000 on 2700927. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3078507 and a Short% of Float of 23.419999999999998.