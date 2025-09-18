Daily Market Movement: Lumen Technologies Inc (LUMN) Sees a 0.90% Increase, Closing at $5.59

Beyond market trends, investors keen on maximizing returns delve into the world of stock picking. The right selections can be instrumental in catapulting your wealth.

The closing price of Lumen Technologies Inc (NYSE: LUMN) was $5.59 for the day, up 0.90% from the previous closing price of $5.54. In other words, the price has increased by $0.90 from its previous closing price. On the day, 19.33 million shares were traded. LUMN stock price reached its highest trading level at $5.985 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $5.45.

Ratios:

Our analysis of LUMN’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 3.65 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 6.12. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.03 and its Current Ratio is at 2.07.

On May 05, 2025, Raymond James Upgraded its rating to Outperform which previously was Mkt Perform but kept the price unchanged to $4.50.

Citigroup Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on February 26, 2025, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $8 to $6.50.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 14 ’25 when Stansbury Christopher bought 42,000 shares for $4.29 per share. The transaction valued at 180,205 led to the insider holds 518,000 shares of the business.

Stansbury Christopher bought 40,000 shares of LUMN for $177,548 on Aug 15 ’25. The EVP and CFO now owns 535,000 shares after completing the transaction at $4.44 per share. On Aug 05 ’25, another insider, Johnson Kathleen E, who serves as the President & CEO of the company, bought 135,870 shares for $3.69 each. As a result, the insider paid 501,781 and bolstered with 9,616,947 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, LUMN now has a Market Capitalization of 5736128000 and an Enterprise Value of 22339127296. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.45. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.742 whereas that against EBITDA is 6.895.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for LUMN is 1.41, which has changed by -0.16567165 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.15519178 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, LUMN has reached a high of $10.33, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.01. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 20.66%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 19.25%.

Shares Statistics:

LUMN traded an average of 13.07M shares per day over the past three months and 20505520 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 1.03B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 940.91M. Insiders hold about 8.31% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 71.02% stake in the company. Shares short for LUMN as of 1756425600 were 61717603 with a Short Ratio of 4.72, compared to 1753920000 on 61717795. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 61717603 and a Short% of Float of 8.430000399999999.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 7.0 different market analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.22, with high estimates of -$0.16 and low estimates of -$0.36.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.08 and -$0.93 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.57. EPS for the following year is -$0.56, with 6.0 analysts recommending between -$0.33 and -$1.15.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 9 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $3.07B to a low estimate of $2.98B. As of the current estimate, Lumen Technologies Inc’s year-ago sales were $3.22BFor the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $3.04B. There is a high estimate of $3.12B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.99B.

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LUMN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $12.46B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $12.27B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $12.36B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $13.11BBased on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $11.82B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $12.12B and the low estimate is $11.42B.