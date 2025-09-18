Daily Progress: Dominos Pizza Inc (DPZ) Drop -0.95%, Closing at $438.21

The pursuit of outperformance leads many investors to carefully choose individual stocks. Picking the right ones can be a game-changer for growing your wealth.

In the latest session, Dominos Pizza Inc (NASDAQ: DPZ) closed at $438.21 down -0.95% from its previous closing price of $442.42. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.95 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.61 million shares were traded. DPZ stock price reached its highest trading level at $446.49 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $437.0.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Dominos Pizza Inc’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 25.45 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 24.26. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.56 and its Current Ratio is at 0.60.

On July 14, 2025, Melius started tracking the stock assigning a Hold rating and target price of $500.

On June 10, 2025, Redburn Atlantic started tracking the stock assigning a Sell rating and target price of $340.Redburn Atlantic initiated its Sell rating on June 10, 2025, with a $340 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 18 ’25 when GOLDMAN JAMES A sold 1,000 shares for $451.49 per share. The transaction valued at 451,494 led to the insider holds 3,384 shares of the business.

GOLDMAN JAMES A bought 1,000 shares of DPZ for $451,494 on Aug 18 ’25. On May 20 ’25, another insider, Cantor Diana F, who serves as the Former Director of the company, bought 3,000 shares for $495.72 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, DPZ now has a Market Capitalization of 14876755968 and an Enterprise Value of 20949364736. As of this moment, Dominos’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 25.44, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 22.48. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.98. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.11. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 4.382 whereas that against EBITDA is 21.708.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for DPZ is 1.13, which has changed by 0.064365745 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.15519178 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, DPZ has reached a high of $500.55, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $397.12. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -4.44%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -4.47%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, DPZ has traded an average of 650.32K shares per day and 515090 over the past ten days. A total of 33.93M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 33.75M. Insiders hold about 0.59% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 100.56% stake in the company. Shares short for DPZ as of 1756425600 were 2615996 with a Short Ratio of 4.02, compared to 1753920000 on 3038218. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2615996 and a Short% of Float of 8.74.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for DPZ is 6.73, from 6.5 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.014691921The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.1.

Earnings Estimates

The dynamic stock of Dominos Pizza Inc (DPZ) is currently being evaluated by a team of 22.0 analysts, each contributing to its current rating.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $5.52, with high estimates of $5.72 and low estimates of $5.32.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $17.9 and $17.08 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $17.59. EPS for the following year is $19.48, with 25.0 analysts recommending between $20.1 and $18.49.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 25 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $1.14B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $1.16B to a low estimate of $1.11B. As of the current estimate, Dominos Pizza Inc’s year-ago sales were $1.08BFor the next quarter, 25 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.54B. There is a high estimate of $1.58B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.5B.

A total of 29 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DPZ’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $5B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.87B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.93B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.71BBased on 29 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $5.25B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $5.33B and the low estimate is $5.05B.