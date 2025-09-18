Daily Progress: Fortune Brands Innovations Inc (FBIN) Drop -2.40%, Closing at $56.91

Those determined to outshine the market strategically focus on the selection of individual stocks. Well-chosen stocks have the potential to substantially boost your wealth.

In the latest session, Fortune Brands Innovations Inc (NYSE: FBIN) closed at $56.91 down -2.40% from its previous closing price of $58.31. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.40 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2.37 million shares were traded. FBIN stock price reached its highest trading level at $59.8 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $56.45.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Fortune Brands Innovations Inc’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 28.95 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 17.35. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.98 and its Current Ratio is at 1.97. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.28 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.28.

On August 01, 2025, RBC Capital Mkts Upgraded its rating to Outperform which previously was Sector Perform but kept the price unchanged to $65.

On April 01, 2025, Deutsche Bank started tracking the stock assigning a Hold rating and target price of $70.Deutsche Bank initiated its Hold rating on April 01, 2025, with a $70 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 29 ’25 when Novak Matthew Edward sold 342 shares for $58.47 per share. The transaction valued at 19,997 led to the insider holds 3,388 shares of the business.

Fink Nicholas I. sold 29,792 shares of FBIN for $1,758,979 on Aug 15 ’25. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 180,625 shares after completing the transaction at $59.04 per share. On Aug 18 ’25, another insider, Fink Nicholas I., who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, sold 1,522 shares for $58.72 each. As a result, the insider received 89,366 and left with 97,139 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, FBIN now has a Market Capitalization of 6831412224 and an Enterprise Value of 9592312832. As of this moment, Fortune’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 17.89, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 13.40. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.00. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.52 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.92. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.134 whereas that against EBITDA is 10.538.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for FBIN is 1.35, which has changed by -0.35263336 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.15519178 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, FBIN has reached a high of $90.54, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $47.21. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -0.35%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -5.98%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, FBIN has traded an average of 1.91M shares per day and 1732580 over the past ten days. A total of 120.10M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 119.36M. Insiders hold about 0.56% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 92.99% stake in the company. Shares short for FBIN as of 1756425600 were 4617939 with a Short Ratio of 2.42, compared to 1753920000 on 3273906. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4617939 and a Short% of Float of 4.97.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for FBIN is 0.99, from 0.98 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.016806724The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.39. The current Payout Ratio is 25.57% for FBIN, which recently paid a dividend on 2025-08-22 with an ex-dividend date of 2025-08-22. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 2022-12-15 when the company split stock in a 117:100 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

A comprehensive evaluation of Fortune Brands Innovations Inc (FBIN) is underway, with the input of 17.0 analysts contributing to its current rating.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.05, with high estimates of $1.11 and low estimates of $0.99.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.96 and $3.75 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.82. EPS for the following year is $4.27, with 20.0 analysts recommending between $4.7 and $4.02.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 16 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $1.18B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $1.22B to a low estimate of $1.16B. As of the current estimate, Fortune Brands Innovations Inc’s year-ago sales were $1.16BFor the next quarter, 16 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.13B. There is a high estimate of $1.16B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.12B.

A total of 16 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FBIN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.59B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.51B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.55B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.61BBased on 17 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.71B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.83B and the low estimate is $4.62B.

