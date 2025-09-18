Daily Progress: Progyny Inc (PGNY) Drop -0.64%, Closing at $21.63

Beyond market trends, investors keen on maximizing returns delve into the world of stock picking. The right selections can be instrumental in catapulting your wealth.

In the latest session, Progyny Inc (NASDAQ: PGNY) closed at $21.63 down -0.64% from its previous closing price of $21.77. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.64 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.93 million shares were traded. PGNY stock price reached its highest trading level at $22.23 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $21.53.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Progyny Inc’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 6.10 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 9.78. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.70 and its Current Ratio is at 2.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.06 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.05.

On December 02, 2024, JP Morgan Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Overweight but kept the price unchanged to $17.

Truist Downgraded its Buy to Hold on November 13, 2024, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $26 to $19.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 04 ’25 when Swartz Allison sold 599 shares for $23.53 per share. The transaction valued at 14,094 led to the insider holds 77,407 shares of the business.

Swartz Allison bought 599 shares of PGNY for $14,094 on Sep 04 ’25. On Aug 28 ’25, another insider, Swartz Allison, who serves as the EVP, GC of the company, sold 2,398 shares for $22.96 each. As a result, the insider received 55,058 and left with 79,697 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PGNY now has a Market Capitalization of 1859799424 and an Enterprise Value of 1583336448. As of this moment, Progyny’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 36.72, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 24.06. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.42. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.50 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.61. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.275 whereas that against EBITDA is 19.598.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for PGNY is 1.36, which has changed by 0.31409478 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.15519178 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, PGNY has reached a high of $26.76, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $13.39. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -5.86%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.51%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, PGNY has traded an average of 1.09M shares per day and 988960 over the past ten days. A total of 85.93M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 71.78M. Insiders hold about 16.51% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 96.02% stake in the company. Shares short for PGNY as of 1756425600 were 6947151 with a Short Ratio of 6.35, compared to 1753920000 on 7756843. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6947151 and a Short% of Float of 11.18.