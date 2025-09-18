Daily Progress: Stitch Fix Inc (SFIX) Gain 0.18%, Closing at $5.49

Investors on the quest for market-beating returns often employ the strategy of stock picking. Making informed choices in stocks can greatly amplify your wealth.

In the latest session, Stitch Fix Inc (NASDAQ: SFIX) closed at $5.49 up 0.18% from its previous closing price of $5.48. In other words, the price has increased by $0.18 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2.73 million shares were traded. SFIX stock price reached its highest trading level at $5.85 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $5.46.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Stitch Fix Inc’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 3.06 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 63.01. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.25 and its Current Ratio is at 1.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.50 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.38.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 02 ’25 when Lake Katrina sold 152,355 shares for $5.06 per share. The transaction valued at 771,133 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

Lake Katrina bought 152,355 shares of SFIX for $771,138 on Sep 02 ’25. On Aug 13 ’25, another insider, Lake Katrina, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 151,150 shares for $5.03 each. As a result, the insider received 760,143 and left with 0 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SFIX now has a Market Capitalization of 716371392 and an Enterprise Value of 581414400. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.56 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.58. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.456 whereas that against EBITDA is -175.813.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for SFIX is 2.14, which has changed by 0.31339717 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.15519178 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, SFIX has reached a high of $6.99, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.21. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 9.82%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 25.40%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, SFIX has traded an average of 2.07M shares per day and 1917670 over the past ten days. A total of 114.24M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 106.83M. Insiders hold about 18.13% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 78.32% stake in the company. Shares short for SFIX as of 1756425600 were 12232188 with a Short Ratio of 5.90, compared to 1753920000 on 10685459. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 12232188 and a Short% of Float of 12.479999999999999.

Earnings Estimates

The performance of Stitch Fix Inc (SFIX) in the stock market is under the watchful eye of 2.0 analysts actively contributing to its current rating.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.06, with high estimates of -$0.06 and low estimates of -$0.06.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.24 and -$0.25 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.25. EPS for the following year is -$0.33, with 2.0 analysts recommending between -$0.31 and -$0.35.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 3 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $307.15M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $312M to a low estimate of $301M. As of the current estimate, Stitch Fix Inc’s year-ago sales were $319.55MFor the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $273.74M. There is a high estimate of $273.74M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $273.74M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SFIX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.27B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.26B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.26B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.34BBased on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.23B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.28B and the low estimate is $1.2B.