Daily Progress: Viper Energy Inc (VNOM) Drop -0.86%, Closing at $37.86

Investors aiming for above-average returns often turn to the practice of stock picking. Skillful choices in individual stocks can be a catalyst for substantial wealth growth.

In the latest session, Viper Energy Inc (NASDAQ: VNOM) closed at $37.86 down -0.86% from its previous closing price of $38.19. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.86 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.02 million shares were traded. VNOM stock price reached its highest trading level at $38.6 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $37.75.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Viper Energy Inc’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 441.85 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 328.69. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 6.15 and its Current Ratio is at 6.15. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.32 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.32.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, VNOM now has a Market Capitalization of 12350145536 and an Enterprise Value of 11222605824. As of this moment, Viper’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 10.94, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 22.09. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 12.82 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.45. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 12.039 whereas that against EBITDA is 12.523.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for VNOM is 0.92, which has changed by -0.16699672 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.15519178 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, VNOM has reached a high of $55.65, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $34.31. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -0.22%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -10.81%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, VNOM has traded an average of 2.04M shares per day and 1722550 over the past ten days. A total of 169.32M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 169.10M. Insiders hold about 0.13% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 82.28% stake in the company. Shares short for VNOM as of 1756425600 were 9488588 with a Short Ratio of 4.66, compared to 1753920000 on 12588649. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 9488588 and a Short% of Float of 11.4300005.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for VNOM is 1.22, from 2.36 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.06179628The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 5.87.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 10.0 different market analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.4, with high estimates of $0.55 and low estimates of $0.22.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.02 and $1.25 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.7. EPS for the following year is $1.76, with 10.0 analysts recommending between $2.76 and $1.11.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 5 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $389.35M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $407M to a low estimate of $355M. As of the current estimate, Viper Energy Inc’s year-ago sales were $209.59MFor the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $447.35M. There is a high estimate of $478M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $398M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for VNOM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.43B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.31B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.39B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $860.39MBased on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.91B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.04B and the low estimate is $1.73B.