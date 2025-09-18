Datadog Inc (DDOG)’s Ratio Roundup: Key Metrics for Trailing Twelve Months

Investors seeking to outperform the market often focus on hand-picking stocks. Selecting the right ones has proven to be a key factor in boosting wealth.

As of close of business last night, Datadog Inc’s stock clocked out at $134.23, down -0.27% from its previous closing price of $134.59. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.27 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3.56 million shares were traded. DDOG stock price reached its highest trading level at $136.54 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $132.28.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of DDOG’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 11.97 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 50.58. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.39 and its Current Ratio is at 3.39. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.40 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.38.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Monness Crespi & Hardt on August 07, 2025, Reiterated its Buy rating but revised its target price to $185 from $160 previously.

On July 08, 2025, Guggenheim Downgraded its rating to Sell which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $105.

Wolfe Research Upgraded its Peer Perform to Outperform on June 12, 2025, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $150.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 17 ’25 when AGARWAL 2018 FAMILY TRUST bought 10,094 shares for $134.59 per share.

Agarwal Amit sold 44,444 shares of DDOG for $6,148,308 on Sep 15 ’25. The Director now owns 1,640 shares after completing the transaction at $138.34 per share. On Sep 16 ’25, another insider, Agarwal Amit, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 33,333 shares for $134.80 each. As a result, the insider received 4,493,190 and left with 1,640 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, DDOG now has a Market Capitalization of 46812057600 and an Enterprise Value of 44165513216. As of this moment, Datadog’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 387.84, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 62.50. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 28.06. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 15.52 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 14.64. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 14.643 whereas that against EBITDA is 1482.91.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for DDOG is 1.21, which has changed by 0.16196334 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.15519178 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, DDOG has reached a high of $170.08, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $81.63. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -1.88%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.18%.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that DDOG traded 7.07M shares on average per day over the past three months and 4115040 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 323.16M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 313.48M. Insiders hold about 10.11% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 76.66% stake in the company. Shares short for DDOG as of 1756425600 were 13219648 with a Short Ratio of 1.87, compared to 1753920000 on 11752777. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 13219648 and a Short% of Float of 4.16.

Earnings Estimates

A comprehensive evaluation of Datadog Inc (DDOG) is underway, with the input of 35.0 analysts contributing to its current rating.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.45, with high estimates of $0.58 and low estimates of $0.24.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.03 and $1.76 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.84. EPS for the following year is $2.15, with 36.0 analysts recommending between $2.79 and $1.97.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 35 analysts expect revenue to total $852.77M. It ranges from a high estimate of $878.2M to a low estimate of $848.53M. As of the current estimate, Datadog Inc’s year-ago sales were $690.02MFor the next quarter, 35 analysts are estimating revenue of $885.5M. There is a high estimate of $935.15M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $879.4M.

A total of 40 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DDOG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.4B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.32B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.33B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.68BBased on 41 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.97B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.24B and the low estimate is $3.84B.