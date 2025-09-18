Deeper Dive: Understanding Dana Inc (DAN) Through its Various Ratios

Beyond market averages, investors looking for exceptional returns turn to stock picking. Skillful choices in individual stocks have the power to substantially increase your wealth.

The price of Dana Inc (NYSE: DAN) closed at $20.43 in the last session, down -0.54% from day before closing price of $20.54. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.54 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.78 million shares were traded. DAN stock price reached its highest trading level at $21.115 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $20.31.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at DAN’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 5.46 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 92.40. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.36. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.82 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.33.

On January 27, 2025, Wells Fargo Upgraded its rating to Equal Weight which previously was Underweight and also upped its target price recommendation from $10 to $16.

UBS Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on January 16, 2025, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $11 to $18.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 13 ’25 when Kellett James D sold 11,728 shares for $18.65 per share. The transaction valued at 218,692 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, DAN now has a Market Capitalization of 2679468800 and an Enterprise Value of 5849468928. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.29 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.23. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.589 whereas that against EBITDA is 7.395.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for DAN is 2.09, which has changed by 0.9512894 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.15519178 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, DAN has reached a high of $21.40, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $7.58. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 11.25%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 33.11%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, DAN traded on average about 2.24M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1492990 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 131.13M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 129.77M. Insiders hold about 1.05% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 100.35% stake in the company. Shares short for DAN as of 1756425600 were 3148822 with a Short Ratio of 1.41, compared to 1753920000 on 3418802. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3148822 and a Short% of Float of 3.5099998.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for DAN is 0.40, which was 0.4 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.019474195The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.36.

Earnings Estimates

The current assessment of Dana Inc (DAN) involves the perspectives of 4.0 analysts closely monitoring its market dynamics.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.19, with high estimates of $0.3 and low estimates of $0.12.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.04 and $0.3 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.75. EPS for the following year is $1.87, with 7.0 analysts recommending between $2.15 and $1.33.

Revenue Estimates

According to 5 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $1.91B. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.95B to a low estimate of $1.82B. As of the current estimate, Dana Inc’s year-ago sales were $2.48BFor the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.79B. There is a high estimate of $1.85B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.68B.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DAN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $8.09B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $7.3B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $7.51B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $10.28BBased on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $7.68B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $7.85B and the low estimate is $7.45B.