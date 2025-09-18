Deeper Dive: Understanding Dicks Sporting Goods, Inc (DKS) Through its Various Ratios

For those aiming to surpass market returns, the art of stock picking is crucial. Making wise choices in stocks can greatly enhance your overall wealth.

The price of Dicks Sporting Goods, Inc (NYSE: DKS) closed at $222.8 in the last session, up 0.06% from day before closing price of $222.66. In other words, the price has increased by $0.06 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.97 million shares were traded. DKS stock price reached its highest trading level at $228.52 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $221.525.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at DKS’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 16.23 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 42.99. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.55 and its Current Ratio is at 1.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.37 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.22.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 13 ’25 when Gupta Navdeep sold 13,334 shares for $225.00 per share. The transaction valued at 3,000,150 led to the insider holds 74,444 shares of the business.

Gupta Navdeep bought 13,334 shares of DKS for $3,000,143 on Aug 13 ’25. On Jul 10 ’25, another insider, Gupta Navdeep, who serves as the EVP, Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 9,303 shares for $215.00 each. As a result, the insider received 2,000,145 and left with 87,778 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, DKS now has a Market Capitalization of 19979884544 and an Enterprise Value of 21223290880. As of this moment, Dicks’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 15.55, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 14.49. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.57. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.45 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.26. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.541 whereas that against EBITDA is 11.088.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for DKS is 1.07, which has changed by 0.034210682 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.15519178 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, DKS has reached a high of $254.60, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $166.37. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.44%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 6.48%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, DKS traded on average about 1.70M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2057820 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 89.68M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 63.69M. Insiders hold about 28.98% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 61.24% stake in the company. Shares short for DKS as of 1756425600 were 6384223 with a Short Ratio of 3.75, compared to 1753920000 on 4940384. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6384223 and a Short% of Float of 17.719999.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for DKS is 4.74, which was 4.625 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.02077158The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.94. The current Payout Ratio is 31.31% for DKS, which recently paid a dividend on 2025-09-12 with an ex-dividend date of 2025-09-12. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 2007-10-22 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The stock of Dicks Sporting Goods, Inc (DKS) is currently drawing attention from 8.0 analysts actively involved in the ongoing evaluation and rating process.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $4.09, with high estimates of $4.53 and low estimates of $3.68.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $15.03 and $13.88 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $14.49. EPS for the following year is $15.36, with 7.0 analysts recommending between $15.95 and $14.49.

Revenue Estimates

According to 4 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $4.06B. It ranges from a high estimate of $4.39B to a low estimate of $3.19B. As of the current estimate, Dicks Sporting Goods, Inc’s year-ago sales were $3.06BFor the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $5.67B. There is a high estimate of $6.25B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $4.04B.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DKS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $17.4B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $14.05B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $16.56B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $13.44BBased on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $22.57B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $22.73B and the low estimate is $22.46B.