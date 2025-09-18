Deeper Dive: Understanding Duolingo Inc (DUOL) Through its Various Ratios

Those aspiring to outpace the market meticulously engage in the process of selecting individual stocks. Strategic choices can be instrumental in accelerating your wealth.

The price of Duolingo Inc (NASDAQ: DUOL) closed at $279.16 in the last session, down -0.56% from day before closing price of $280.74. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.56 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2.25 million shares were traded. DUOL stock price reached its highest trading level at $281.939 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $264.85.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at DUOL’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 11.65 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 38.97. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.81 and its Current Ratio is at 2.81. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.10 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.10.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Wells Fargo on September 08, 2025, initiated with a Underweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $239.

On September 05, 2025, Robert W. Baird started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $280.

DA Davidson Downgraded its Buy to Neutral on September 04, 2025, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $300.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 05 ’25 when Hacker Severin sold 10,000 shares for $268.55 per share. The transaction valued at 2,685,462 led to the insider holds 72 shares of the business.

Chen Stephen C. sold 1,515 shares of DUOL for $486,860 on Aug 26 ’25. The General Counsel now owns 32,638 shares after completing the transaction at $321.36 per share. On Aug 26 ’25, another insider, Skaruppa Matthew, who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 10,937 shares for $317.39 each. As a result, the insider received 3,471,322 and left with 43,345 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, DUOL now has a Market Capitalization of 12791644160 and an Enterprise Value of 11790565376. As of this moment, Duolingo’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 116.01, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 58.85. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.25. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 14.45 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 13.08. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 13.32 whereas that against EBITDA is 118.326.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for DUOL is 0.83, which has changed by 0.057424188 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.15519178 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, DUOL has reached a high of $544.93, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $235.86. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -16.15%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -24.87%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, DUOL traded on average about 1.62M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2387490 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 39.66M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 38.86M. Insiders hold about 15.18% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 83.44% stake in the company. Shares short for DUOL as of 1756425600 were 3308303 with a Short Ratio of 2.05, compared to 1753920000 on 2453625. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3308303 and a Short% of Float of 9.34.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 3.0 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.73, with high estimates of $1.78 and low estimates of $1.68.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $7.12 and $6.06 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $6.54. EPS for the following year is $8.34, with 7.0 analysts recommending between $8.81 and $8.09.

Revenue Estimates

According to 20 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $260.14M. It ranges from a high estimate of $261.82M to a low estimate of $258.1M. As of the current estimate, Duolingo Inc’s year-ago sales were $192.59MFor the next quarter, 20 analysts are estimating revenue of $274.12M. There is a high estimate of $276.8M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $271.4M.

A total of 21 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DUOL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.03B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.01B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.02B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $748.02MBased on 23 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.28B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.32B and the low estimate is $1.22B.