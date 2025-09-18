Deeper Dive: Understanding McCormick & Co., Inc (MKC) Through its Various Ratios

The price of McCormick & Co., Inc (NYSE: MKC) closed at $66.81 in the last session, down -0.45% from day before closing price of $67.11. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.45 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.54 million shares were traded. MKC stock price reached its highest trading level at $67.7 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $66.59.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at MKC’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 144.41 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 32.48. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.27 and its Current Ratio is at 0.68. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.80 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.55.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 12 ’25 when Jenkins Katherine sold 7,642 shares for $76.38 per share. The transaction valued at 583,696 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

Repas Gregory sold 2,750 shares of MKC for $223,905 on Apr 03 ’25. The V.P. & Controller now owns 2,266 shares after completing the transaction at $81.42 per share. On Apr 02 ’25, another insider, Kurzius Lawrence Erik, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 50,000 shares for $81.81 each. As a result, the insider received 4,090,300 and left with 247,437 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, MKC now has a Market Capitalization of 17931106304 and an Enterprise Value of 22289526784. As of this moment, McCormick’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 23.20, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 20.20. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.30. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.66 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.20. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.306 whereas that against EBITDA is 17.396.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for MKC is 0.64, which has changed by -0.19834411 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.15519178 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, MKC has reached a high of $86.24, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $65.95. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -5.03%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -11.22%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, MKC traded on average about 2.36M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2177080 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 253.04M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 252.52M. Insiders hold about 5.91% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 83.14% stake in the company. Shares short for MKC as of 1756425600 were 8559737 with a Short Ratio of 3.63, compared to 1753920000 on 7721311.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for MKC is 1.77, which was 1.74 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.02592758The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.86. The current Payout Ratio is 57.44% for MKC, which recently paid a dividend on 2025-07-07 with an ex-dividend date of 2025-07-07. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 2020-12-01 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The current rating of McCormick & Co., Inc (MKC) is the result of assessments by 10.0 analysts actively engaged in evaluating its market dynamics.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.94, with high estimates of $0.98 and low estimates of $0.92.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.08 and $3.0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.05. EPS for the following year is $3.32, with 13.0 analysts recommending between $3.45 and $3.25.

Revenue Estimates

According to 8 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $1.71B. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.73B to a low estimate of $1.7B. As of the current estimate, McCormick & Co., Inc’s year-ago sales were $1.68BFor the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.84B. There is a high estimate of $1.86B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.82B.

A total of 13 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MKC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $6.86B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $6.78B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $6.82B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $6.72BBased on 13 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $7.19B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $7.93B and the low estimate is $7B.

