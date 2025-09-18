Deeper Dive: Understanding Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp (WAB) Through its Various Ratios

Beyond market trends, investors looking for superior returns explore the world of stock picking. The right selections can be a powerful driver for wealth accumulation.

The price of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp (NYSE: WAB) closed at $185.65 in the last session, down -1.07% from day before closing price of $187.65. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.07 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.21 million shares were traded. WAB stock price reached its highest trading level at $189.1525 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $184.28.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at WAB’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 21.17 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 21.86. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.05 and its Current Ratio is at 1.76. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.47 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.47.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, JP Morgan on April 10, 2025, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $175.

On April 25, 2024, TD Cowen reiterated its Hold rating and also lowered its target price recommendation from $130 to $147.

TD Cowen reiterated its Market Perform rating for the stock on February 15, 2024, while the target price for the stock was revised from $125 to $130.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 12 ’25 when Santana Rafael sold 1,799 shares for $189.97 per share. The transaction valued at 341,748 led to the insider holds 136,729 shares of the business.

Santana Rafael sold 1,798 shares of WAB for $340,953 on Sep 15 ’25. The President and CEO now owns 134,931 shares after completing the transaction at $189.63 per share. On Sep 12 ’25, another insider, Rafael Santana, who serves as the Officer of the company, bought 10,789 shares for $188.82 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, WAB now has a Market Capitalization of 31737456640 and an Enterprise Value of 35402457088. As of this moment, Westinghouse’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 27.71, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 18.46. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.00. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.00 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.94. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.352 whereas that against EBITDA is 16.005.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for WAB is 1.09, which has changed by 0.041573167 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.15519178 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, WAB has reached a high of $216.10, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $151.81. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -5.43%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -4.44%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, WAB traded on average about 1.13M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1154380 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 170.90M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 169.06M. Insiders hold about 1.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 93.79% stake in the company. Shares short for WAB as of 1756425600 were 2733787 with a Short Ratio of 2.42, compared to 1753920000 on 2587696. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2733787 and a Short% of Float of 1.83.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for WAB is 0.95, which was 0.9 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.004796163The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.55. The current Payout Ratio is 13.24% for WAB, which recently paid a dividend on 2025-08-14 with an ex-dividend date of 2025-08-14. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 2013-06-12 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Investors are keenly observing as 8.0 analysts analyze and rate the current performance of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp (WAB) in the stock market.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.12, with high estimates of $2.27 and low estimates of $2.02.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $9.06 and $8.82 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $8.97. EPS for the following year is $10.05, with 8.0 analysts recommending between $10.29 and $9.59.

Revenue Estimates

According to 7 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $2.88B. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.95B to a low estimate of $2.85B. As of the current estimate, Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp’s year-ago sales were $2.66BFor the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.87B. There is a high estimate of $2.93B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.83B.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for WAB’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $11.2B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $11B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $11.07B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $10.39BBased on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $11.88B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $12.14B and the low estimate is $11.49B.