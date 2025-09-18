Financial Analysis: Best Buy Co. Inc (BBY)’s Ratios Unveil Key Insights

Seeking to outpace the market, investors engage in the art of selecting individual stocks. The right picks can play a pivotal role in boosting your wealth.

As of close of business last night, Best Buy Co. Inc’s stock clocked out at $74.52, up 0.65% from its previous closing price of $74.04. In other words, the price has increased by $0.65 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4.52 million shares were traded. BBY stock price reached its highest trading level at $76.91 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $74.1.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of BBY’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 8.35 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 11.58. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.36 and its Current Ratio is at 1.04. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.50 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.27.

On May 23, 2025, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated its Outperform rating and also upped its target price recommendation from $100 to $90.

Citigroup Downgraded its Buy to Neutral on April 03, 2025, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $70.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 04 ’25 when Watson Mathew sold 2,018 shares for $76.76 per share. The transaction valued at 154,908 led to the insider holds 20,132 shares of the business.

Watson Mathew bought 2,018 shares of BBY for $154,908 on Sep 04 ’25. On Aug 29 ’25, another insider, Watson Mathew, who serves as the SVP, Controller & CAO of the company, sold 3,715 shares for $74.07 each. As a result, the insider received 275,176 and left with 22,150 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BBY now has a Market Capitalization of 15656745984 and an Enterprise Value of 18113746944. As of this moment, Best’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 20.54, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 11.14. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 4.25. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.38 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.77. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.435 whereas that against EBITDA is 7.034.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for BBY is 1.24, which has changed by -0.24314445 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.15519178 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, BBY has reached a high of $103.48, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $54.99. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.50%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -1.29%.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that BBY traded 3.52M shares on average per day over the past three months and 3162550 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 210.40M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 194.29M. Insiders hold about 7.52% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 87.88% stake in the company. Shares short for BBY as of 1756425600 were 15901871 with a Short Ratio of 4.52, compared to 1753920000 on 15281410. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 15901871 and a Short% of Float of 9.7200006.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 3.78, BBY has a forward annual dividend rate of 3.78. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.051053483The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.88. The current Payout Ratio is 87.85% for BBY, which recently paid a dividend on 2025-06-18 with an ex-dividend date of 2025-09-18. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 2005-08-04 when the company split stock in a 3:2 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 22.0 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.53, with high estimates of $2.66 and low estimates of $2.44.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $6.7 and $6.05 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $6.25. EPS for the following year is $6.69, with 25.0 analysts recommending between $6.96 and $6.22.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 19 analysts expect revenue to total $9.57B. It ranges from a high estimate of $9.81B to a low estimate of $9.39B. As of the current estimate, Best Buy Co. Inc’s year-ago sales were $9.45BFor the next quarter, 19 analysts are estimating revenue of $14.01B. There is a high estimate of $14.16B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $13.78B.

A total of 23 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BBY’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $41.96B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $41.33B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $41.76B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $41.53BBased on 23 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $42.41B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $43.86B and the low estimate is $41.85B.